2025 World Series Hero Soaking in 'New Feeling' at Spring Training

Last June the Los Angeles Dodgers traded Minor League pitcher Joe Jacques to the Seattle Mariners for Will Klein in a deal that largely flew under the radar at the time but ultimately proved to be of great significance.

Klein was with Triple-A Tacoma when he was traded, and had minimal MLB experience with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics that came the year prior.

Klein made his Dodgers debut in late June and remained with the team through July. He spent all of August with Triple-A Oklahoma City before getting recalled on Sept. 19.

The Dodgers optioned Klein back to the Minors during the final weekend of the regular season in order to have Andrew Heaney make a spot start. The right-hander showed enough potential to be included on the Dodgers' World Series roster.

Klein made his postseason debut in the Game 1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, then turned in a heroic effort by throwing a career-high 72 pitches over four innings in Game 4. Klein's effort helped the Dodgers keep the game tied until Freddie Freeman's walk-off home run in the 18th inning.

Will Klein welcomes change in Dodgers Spring Training

Celebrated as one of multiple Dodgers World Series heroes, Klein is now entering his first Spring Training with the team.

During an appearance on MLB Network's "Hot Stove," Klein shared what it's like to be with the reigning champion and being motivated to defend the team's title.

"It's certainly a little bit more fun coming into spring as a World Series champ. You kind of get the taste for it, so you want to go do another one.



"It's addictive, winning. Just having that mindset now, it's like, we're just going to go win another one. It kind of feels exciting, so that's certainly a new feeling.



"The buzz around coming off of that, and obviously the guys that won it two years ago. So there's like an energy and little bit of a buzz and vibe that I'm not used to from all that.



"So that's cool. Just excited to run it back with these guys."

Whether or not Klein is with the Dodgers on Opening Day will depend on health throughout the pitching staff and the potential for planned bullpen games.

Blake Snell was delayed in his offseason throwing program because of left shoulder trouble, and the Dodgers are likely to exercise caution with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as well. Ohtani is expected to be ready to pitch at the start of the season but will require extra rest between outings.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers could choose to slow play Yamamoto considering he will be pitching for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Such decisions will impact the likes of Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski and Ben Casparius, each of whom who started and appeared out of the bullpen last season. If one or more are placed into the starting rotation, that would likely result in Klein's roster status being secured.

Recommended articles