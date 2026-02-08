Freddie Freeman Celebrated While Introducing Country Music Artist at House of Blues

As the offseason winds to a close and Los Angeles Dodgers inch closer to the start of Spring Training, Freddie Freeman recently was on hand at the House of Blues in Anaheim for the "ERNEST: LIVE FROM THE SOUTH TOUR."

Freeman had the honor of taking the stage at House of Blues to welcome ERNEST out for the start of his concert. In addition to his work as a country music singer, ERNEST has worked as support for the Morgan Wallen “One Night At A Time Stadium Tour,” some arena shows for Jelly Roll’s “Beautifully Broken Tour” and was support for Lainey Wilson in 2025.

While Freeman was doing his best to get the crowd excited for ERNEST, he was showered with the familiar "Freddie" chant that fills Dodger Stadium on any given night. In photos ERNEST shared on Instagram, he and Freeman are seen playing catch together.

"I'm going to be right up there dancing my face off tonight," said Freeman, as he pointed to a balcony area that overlooked the floor. "So please welcome my best friend, Ernest Keith Smith."

Freeman is entering his fifth season with the Dodgers and has one more year remaining on his current contract. The three-time World Series champion is in the midst of five consecutive All-Star seasons and he's garnered National League MVP votes every year dating back to 2018.

Included in that stretch was Freeman winning NL MVP in 2020.

Freddie Freeman not playing in WBC

With the official unveiling of all 20 team rosters for the World Baseball Classic, it further confirmed Freeman is not going to be with Team Canada this year.

Team Canada manager Ernie Whitt suggested at the Winter Meetings that Freeman's availability for the WBC was questionable because of health-related matters. However, he instead made the choice to skip the international tournament for personal reasons.

"There's no health. I feel great. Body feels great," Freeman said at DodgerFest. "Canada knows it's a personal reason. You guys will probably hear about it in a month or two, but they were very supportive when I told them why I wasn't going to be able to go out there and play.

"Be in Puerto Rico and be that far from my family, I need to be close to California, and that's all I'll say. It's personal, and I'm sure you guys will hear about it in a couple months."

Freeman previously played for Team Canada in the WBC in 2017 and 2023. He went 2-for-10 with one RBI, one walk and three runs scored in three games the last time the tournament was held.

