Relief Pitcher Once Traded to Cubs Now Back With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced an initial group of 32 non-roster invitees to Spring Training, and have continued to add to that as workouts at Camelback Ranch got underway.
Last week, the Dodgers signed former Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Keston Hiura. He has hit .235/.314/.442 with 45 doubles, 50 home runs and 134 RBI in 302 games over parts of six MLB seasons.
Then at the beginning of this week, the Dodgers added Santiago Espinal, a former 10th-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox who also has MLB experience.
Hiura and Espinal both signed a Minor League contract that included a non-roster invite to big league camp. They now have been joined by Yency Almonte in what marks his second stint with the Dodgers organization.
Yency Almonte back in Spring Training
According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Almonte signed a Minor League contract. He is back with the Dodgers as a non-roster invitee to Spring Training.
Almonte broke the news himself by posting a photo of a Dodgers Spring Training cap from inside the clubhouse at Camelback Ranch to his Instagram story.
Almonte previously was with the Dodgers during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The right-hander had the best season of his career in 2022, when he pitched to a 1.02 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and posted a 24.4% strikeout rate in 35.1 innings across 33 appearances.
However, Almonte wasn't able to carry that success into the following year as he finished with a 5.06 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 49 games with the Dodgers.
Almonte then was included with Michael Busch in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in January 2024. The Dodgers received Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope in the deal, and the two have gone on to become notable prospects in the organization.
While Busch became an everyday player with the Cubs and received down-ballot votes for National League MVP last season, the trade did not amount to anything similar for Almonte.
He pitched in just 17 games during his first season with the Cubs before going on the injured list due to a right shoulder strain. Almonte underwent season-ending surgery in July 2024 to repair a torn laburm in his throwing shoulder.
The Cubs re-signed Almonte on a Minor League contract last year but he didn't return to the Majors. He did, however, go a combined 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 19.1 innings pitched in 15 games with Cubs' Minor League affiliates.
Almonte has a career 4.44 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 213 relief appearances for the Colorado Rockies, Dodgers and Cubs. He turns 32 years old in June.
Updated list of Dodgers' non-roster invitees
PITCHERS (18)
Yency Almonte
Chris Campos
Patrick Copen
Carlos Duran
Jackson Ferris
Luke Fox
Nick Frasso
Carson Hobbs
Cole Irvin
Antoine Kelly
Garrett McDaniels
Wyatt Mills
José Rodriguez
Jerming Rosario
Ryder Ryan
Adam Serwinowski
Jordan Weems
Lucas Wepf
OUTFIELDERS (6)
Josue De Paula
Zach Ehrhard
Kendall George
Zyhir Hope
Chris Newell
James Tibbs III
CATCHERS (5)
Eliezer Alfonzo
Griffin Lockwood-Powell
Nelson Quiroz
Chuckie Robinson
Seby Zavala
INFIELDERS (6)
Santiago Espinal
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gorski
Keston Hiura
Noah Miller
Nick Senzel
