The Los Angeles Dodgers announced an initial group of 32 non-roster invitees to big league camp for Spring Training this year, but have since added to that total.

Last week, former Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Keston Hiura was signed to a Minor League deal that included an invite to Spring Training. Hiura has hit .235/.314/.442 with 45 doubles, 50 home runs and 134 RBI in 302 games over parts of six MLB seasons.

Now as the Dodgers get set to start holding full-squad workouts at Camelback Ranch, they added to their group of non-roster invitees by signing Santiago Espinal, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

It’s a minor league deal, but he will be in big league camp. https://t.co/ZbG7RTwwKn — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 16, 2026

Espinal is a former 10th-round pick of the Boston Red Sox in the 2016 MLB Draft. The Dominican Republic native went on to make his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020. Espinal spent four seasons with Toronto before playing for the Cincinnati Reds from 2024-25.

Over his Major League career, the 31-year-old has hit .261/.316/.349 with 80 doubles, 20 home runs, 160 RBI across 578 games. Espinal was an All-Star with the Blue Jays in 2022, when he finished with career highs in doubles (25), RBI (51) and games played (135).

Espinal's time with the Blue Jays overlapped with that of Teoscar Hernández, who of course is now the Dodgers' everyday left fielder.

Why did the Dodgers sign Santiago Espinal?

The 2026 Dodgers roster appears largely set with the returns of Evan Phillips and Kiké Hernández, but neither is going to be ready for Opening Day.

Nor is Tommy Edman as he continues to recover from having right ankle surgery during the offseason. Similarly, Phillips isn't expected to return until midway through this year after having Tommy John surgery last June; and Hernández will miss multiple months after his left elbow operation.

That's created a need for the Dodgers in their infield, which Hiura or Espinal could help fill. Hiura has primarily played second base (156 games) and first base (90) in his career.

Espinal brings with him experience at third base (262 games), second base (219) and shortstop (56). He additionally has spent some time at both corner outfield positions and also made two pitching appearances for the Blue Jays in 2020.

Espinal conceivably could help fill in on occasion for Max Muncy while also being among the candidates the Dodgers rotate through at second base until Edman returns.

In some regard, Espinal is an organizational replacement to Andy Ibáñez. He signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers during the offseason but was designated for assignment three weeks later and subsequently claimed off waivers by the Athletics.

Espinal has a career 107 wRC+ against left-handed pitching.

Complete list of Dodgers' non-roster invitees

PITCHERS (17)

Chris Campos

Patrick Copen

Carlos Duran

Jackson Ferris

Luke Fox

Nick Frasso

Carson Hobbs

Cole Irvin

Antoine Kelly

Garrett McDaniels

Wyatt Mills

José Rodriguez

Jerming Rosario

Ryder Ryan

Adam Serwinowski

Jordan Weems

Lucas Wepf

OUTFIELDERS (6)

Josue De Paula

Zach Ehrhard

Kendall George

Zyhir Hope

Chris Newell

James Tibbs III

CATCHERS (5)

Eliezer Alfonzo

Griffin Lockwood-Powell

Nelson Quiroz

Chuckie Robinson

Seby Zavala

INFIELDERS (6)

Santiago Espinal

Ryan Fitzgerald

Matt Gorski

Keston Hiura

Noah Miller

Nick Senzel

