Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Santiago Espinal
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced an initial group of 32 non-roster invitees to big league camp for Spring Training this year, but have since added to that total.
Last week, former Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Keston Hiura was signed to a Minor League deal that included an invite to Spring Training. Hiura has hit .235/.314/.442 with 45 doubles, 50 home runs and 134 RBI in 302 games over parts of six MLB seasons.
Now as the Dodgers get set to start holding full-squad workouts at Camelback Ranch, they added to their group of non-roster invitees by signing Santiago Espinal, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Espinal is a former 10th-round pick of the Boston Red Sox in the 2016 MLB Draft. The Dominican Republic native went on to make his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020. Espinal spent four seasons with Toronto before playing for the Cincinnati Reds from 2024-25.
Over his Major League career, the 31-year-old has hit .261/.316/.349 with 80 doubles, 20 home runs, 160 RBI across 578 games. Espinal was an All-Star with the Blue Jays in 2022, when he finished with career highs in doubles (25), RBI (51) and games played (135).
Espinal's time with the Blue Jays overlapped with that of Teoscar Hernández, who of course is now the Dodgers' everyday left fielder.
Why did the Dodgers sign Santiago Espinal?
The 2026 Dodgers roster appears largely set with the returns of Evan Phillips and Kiké Hernández, but neither is going to be ready for Opening Day.
Nor is Tommy Edman as he continues to recover from having right ankle surgery during the offseason. Similarly, Phillips isn't expected to return until midway through this year after having Tommy John surgery last June; and Hernández will miss multiple months after his left elbow operation.
That's created a need for the Dodgers in their infield, which Hiura or Espinal could help fill. Hiura has primarily played second base (156 games) and first base (90) in his career.
Espinal brings with him experience at third base (262 games), second base (219) and shortstop (56). He additionally has spent some time at both corner outfield positions and also made two pitching appearances for the Blue Jays in 2020.
Espinal conceivably could help fill in on occasion for Max Muncy while also being among the candidates the Dodgers rotate through at second base until Edman returns.
In some regard, Espinal is an organizational replacement to Andy Ibáñez. He signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers during the offseason but was designated for assignment three weeks later and subsequently claimed off waivers by the Athletics.
Espinal has a career 107 wRC+ against left-handed pitching.
Complete list of Dodgers' non-roster invitees
PITCHERS (17)
Chris Campos
Patrick Copen
Carlos Duran
Jackson Ferris
Luke Fox
Nick Frasso
Carson Hobbs
Cole Irvin
Antoine Kelly
Garrett McDaniels
Wyatt Mills
José Rodriguez
Jerming Rosario
Ryder Ryan
Adam Serwinowski
Jordan Weems
Lucas Wepf
OUTFIELDERS (6)
Josue De Paula
Zach Ehrhard
Kendall George
Zyhir Hope
Chris Newell
James Tibbs III
CATCHERS (5)
Eliezer Alfonzo
Griffin Lockwood-Powell
Nelson Quiroz
Chuckie Robinson
Seby Zavala
INFIELDERS (6)
Santiago Espinal
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gorski
Keston Hiura
Noah Miller
Nick Senzel
