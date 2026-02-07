Yoshinobu Yamamoto had Request for Miguel Vargas After Munetaka Murakami Signed With White Sox

The Chicago White Sox signed Munetaka Murkamai to a two-year, $34 million contract on the eve of his posting window being set to close on Dec. 22.

Murakami won back-to-back MVP Awards in the NPB from 2021-22, was a four-time All-Star and helped lead the Yakult Swallows to a championship in 2021. The Swallows were owed a posting fee based on the total value of a prospective contract Murkamai signed with an MLB team.

That came out to be a modest $6.5 million. Murakami's move to MLB was long expected, but his market never seemed to gain much traction. Nevertheless, the Japanese slugger made quite the impression on those who have played with him.

Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are among them, as they were part of Team Japan along with Murakami in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Upon Murakami signing with the White Sox, Yamamoto sent a text message to former Dodgers teammate, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“He said he’s a great dude,” Vargas said. “He said he was good. He said he’s got pop. Hopefully we enjoy that.”

Vargas also told Brooke Fletcher and Chuck Garfien of Chicago Sports Network that Yamamoto asked him to "take care of" Murakami.

Yamamoto and Vargas were both on the Dodgers until the latter was sent to the White Sox as part of a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2024 deadline. The Dodgers received Tommy Edman and Michael Kopech in the deal.

Yamamoto was among the former teammates Vargas spoke with during batting practice upon his first visit at Dodger Stadium after the trade. The Dodgers also used that as an opportunity to present Vargas with his 2024 World Series ring.

Dodgers didn't need Munetaka Murakami

Given their run of success in signing Japanese players, there was an expectation that the Dodgers would land Murakami as well. However, they never appeared to be serious suitors for the 26-year-old.

The Boston Red Sox were thought to be involved before Murakami signed, and following his decision, it was reported the Arizona Diamondbacks had some interest as well.

Murkamai is capable of playing first base and third base, two positions the Dodgers are set at with Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy, respectively. And even with Muncy entering the final year of a contract extension signed in November 2023, the Dodgers didn't have a fit for Murakami on their roster.

There wasn't much sense in signing the slugger to primarily have him available off the bench, but given his short-term deal with the White Sox, the Dodgers could be a factor for Murakami down the line.

Recommended articles