One Trade the Dodgers Could Swing That Would Totally Change Their Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering a crucial offseason after their pursuit of history fell short, as they were unable to become the first three-peat champions since the 2000 New York Yankees.

The Dodgers didn't have enough juice to get past a hot Milwaukee Brewers team. They had the superstars on paper, but it didn't translate on the field for a variety of reasons.

Injuries played a significant role in the Dodgers' shortcomings, but their aging roster was another major factor. After enduring two deep postseason runs, several of their veteran position players began to show signs of wear and tear.

With that in mind, the Dodgers must get younger this offseason, and one player who could completely change the game for Los Angeles is superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

De La Cruz has been linked to the Dodgers for some time now, and this winter is as good as any to make the move. While the price could be ridiculously high, the Dodgers should be willing to pay it.

For starters, De La Cruz would make the Dodgers younger, as the superstar shortstop is only 24 years old.

Los Angeles has acknowledged the challenge of eventually transitioning away from their veteran core, even if Andrew Friedman pushed back on age being solely responsible for their 2026 shortcomings.

De La Cruz wouldn't just help the Dodgers in 2027, but for years to come.

The reason for that is that De La Cruz has something the Dodgers lineup doesn't. The Dodgers have a lot of power and plenty of players who get on base; however, what makes De La Cruz different is his combination of power and elite speed.

The 24-year-old is coming off a season with career highs across the board, including hitting .283 with a .880 OPS, 30 home runs, 79 RBIs and 158 hits in 143 games and 559 at-bats.

De La Cruz stole 67 bases in 2024, and his lowest total came this past season with 30. The two-time All-Star would turn a single and walk into scoring opportunities almost immediately, while still possessing enough power to change a game with one swing.

The star infielder would also be the next franchise player, and that's saying something with Shohei Ohtani on the team for the next seven years.

The Dodgers must get younger stars, and De La Cruz would be a great start in that direction.

Mookie Betts is 34, Freddie Freeman is 37 and Ohtani is 32. All are on the wrong side of 30, but if De La Cruz helps them through the regular season and into the playoffs, that could help them elevate their game for October.

With De La Cruz in the mix, he wouldn't just improve the Dodgers' current championship window — he could help create their next one.

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