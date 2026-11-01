Dodgers Dream Offseason: 3 Moves That Would Change Everything

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently the betting favorites to win the 2027 World Series.

Yes, they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, but Vegas isn't betting against baseball's best roster at this point in the offseason.

With that being said, the Dodgers clearly have some areas to fix. They need to address their injury-prone starting rotation and plug up the holes in their bullpen left by free agents. They also need to find a way to inject some youth into the position player group.

Here are three moves that would complete the Dodgers' dream offseason (and the likelihood of them happening).

1. Re-Sign Tarik Skubal

The first move of the Dodgers' dream offseason would be re-signing Tarik Skubal.

The Dodgers didn't part with three top prospects in the hopes of losing Skubal for nothing this offseason. However, they also knew he'd hit free agency, where there will undoubtedly be a bidding war.

The Dodgers may not want to give out another long-term contract in the $400 million range. They could try to convince Skubal to take a shorter-term, high AAV contract with opt outs.

Either way, the Dodgers' perfect offseason ends with Skubal still wearing Dodger blue.

Likelihood of this happening: Around 50%.

2. Trade for Elly De La Cruz

Remember, we said "dream" offseason. This would categorize as being a dream move.

There are rumors that the Cincinnati Reds could be open to trading superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who's entering his first year of arbitration eligibility. If he is available, there's no team better equipped to land him than the Dodgers.

The Dodgers could put together a package of top outfield prospects and major-league ready pitchers. They can throw in just about whoever the Reds want — but would likely love to keep top prospect Josue De Paula (more on him in a bit).

De La Cruz, who turns 25 in January, would instantly become the Dodgers' shortstop of the present and future. He would give LA a true young superstar to build around and help inject some youthful energy into an aging position player group.

And for those wondering, Mookie Betts would move to second base, which would be better for his body anway at 34 years old.

Likelihood of this happening: 5%.

3. Josue De Paula Becomes an Above-Average Left Fielder

Not all these moves have to necessarily involve free agency or trade. How about the team's top prospect — who could be a generational hitter — becoming an above-average defender which would in turn set him up to be the team's everyday left fielder next year.

Of course, the Dodgers would be ecstatic if De Paula became an average defender — or even just a serviceable one. However, the fact that the Dodgers wouldn't play him in the outfield this year makes it clear just how far away he is.

De Paula will need to work hard this offseason to prioritize his defense and force the Dodgers' hand. The organization feels that the time he spent with the big league club watching how future Hall of Famers work will only help.

This offseason will be crucial for him to now apply that work to his own game.

If he does?

Well, the Dodgers' dream offseason would be complete.

Likelihood of this happening: 20% he's better than average, 80% he's good enough to start next year.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.