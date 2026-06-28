Padres' Walker Buehler Responds to Dave Roberts' Comments After Facing Dodgers

Not long ago, right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler was viewed as the future ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, injuries and inconsistency on the mound derailed that plan, forcing the two sides to part ways ahead of the 2025 season.

Fast forward to the present, and Buehler is coming off a strong outing against the Dodgers while wearing a jersey of the rival San Diego Padres.

The veteran right-hander signed with San Diego over the offseason, and he's been arguably the most consistent pitcher for the Padres this season.

Against the Dodgers, Buehler went 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out five batters. Naturally, the right-hander was fired up to face off against his old team, helping his current squad get a big win.

Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked whether he thought Buehler would be hyped up to face off against Los Angeles.

“He would love nothing more than to shove it up our you-know-whats," Roberts said. "We know that. We love him for it.”

After the game, Buehler was asked if there was any truth to Roberts' comments.

“Yeah, I want to kick everyone’s [butt]," Buehler said. "I want to beat everyone, especially in the division and especially a team that has been so successful with the organization I’m with now. And I want to be a part of turning that around."

"I certainly don’t want to lose to them," he added. "So Doc is not wrong."

Even with the strong performance against his team, Roberts seemed happy for his former pitcher. The two spent seven years together, with the Dodgers winning two World Series titles during that time.

Buehler has been putting together a very nice season for the Padres following a slow start to the year. Overall, the right-hander has made 16 starts, throwing 78 innings and recording an ERA of 3.81.

And he now has the ever-important bragging rights over his former team.

“I’m 1-0 against them as a San Diego Padre," Buehler said.

Padres' Walker Buehler Carries No Bad Blood With Dodgers

Buehler made it clear he has no ill will toward the Dodgers organization, and thanked them for the time spent together.

But after the 2024 season — when Buehler got the final three outs to clinch the World Series — it was time for both sides to move on from one another.

“Listen, I have no bad blood against that organization,” Buehler said. “They treated me very well for a long time, and I think in some way I did to them as well. My last pitch there was the last out of a World Series. I don’t really know how else I would have gone out any better than that."

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