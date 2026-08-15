Dodgers' Dave Roberts Changes His Mind on Retirement Timeline

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't planning on leaving the game of baseball any time soon.

Roberts is currently in the middle of a four-year, $32.4 million contract to remain the Dodgers' skipper through the 2029 season. He was previously expected to retire after the deal's conclusion, which would place him at age 57.

However, according to an exclusive interview with USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale, the three-time World Series champion manager (not including his championship as a player for the Red Sox in 2004) has changed his mind.

Roberts suggested that mental capacity and performance research played a major role in his decision to continue managing after 2029.

“From the studies I’ve seen, I think the male brain is continuing to excel and be sharp until you're in your early 60s," Roberts said. “So, for me, at 54, I still think I'm on an upward trajectory with my enthusiasm, my positivity, my brain, my sharpness. That’s why CEOs are in their 60s and they still have that ability.

"I don't want to close that door."

Roberts currently owns the fourth-highest all time winning percentage among managers and the highest of those who have managed at least 1,000 games. He is consistently lauded by his players for his ability to be both a player-forward leader while also instilling a sense of discipline in a team focused on joining an exclusive group of teams who have won three consecutive World Series titles.

As both a former player and one of the game's top current managers, Roberts' passion for baseball won't expire in 2029.

“I love people and I love this game of baseball," Roberts said. “I love it more than my first day in Jamestown, N.Y., in 1994. I feel that I'm a steward of this game, and I want to see it grow. I want to move this game forward. When you hear me, I don't just speak specifically to the game, I try to speak beyond the game."

Roberts added that he's working on a book, one meant for a wider audience than just baseball fans. As the leader of one of the most recognizable brands in professional sports, Roberts hopes to share his perspective and positivity with anyone interested.

"It's just an opportunity for me to kind of have my voice in something positive, and something that people in all walks of life could pull from," Roberts said. "There's so much negativity in the world, but I want this to be something that touches executives, regular people, leaders, people that want to be leaders."

Roberts' leadership has been on display as the Dodgers attempt to rebound from their lowest point of the season. Following a stretch in which the Dodgers lost eight of nine games, Roberts challenged his team to play with more urgency going forward. The Dodgers followed it up with a three-game series sweep over the Kansas City Royals.

“He deals with so much stuff, but he keeps things under control," said Dodgers veteran utility player Miguel Rojas. "This is the only clubhouse I’ve been a part of that everybody is happy with their job. You know how hard that is to have 26 guys on the same page, and guys who want to play every day. But he does a really good job of making everybody understand where they are. He always has a good touch on when and how to send a message."

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