Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt recently appeared on the Baseball is Dead podcast. He touched on a number of different topics throughout the interview.

At some point, the 2026 National League Championship Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers came up. Milwaukee swept LA in what was a hugely impressive performance. The Brewers exorcised some demons having been knocked out of the postseason by the Dodgers multiple times over the years.

Pratt was not shy in vocalizing his opinion on the crowds at Dodger Stadium. Comparing it to the ones he faced in San Diego versus the Padres, Pratt didn't shy away from throwing some shade at those who support the Boys in Blue.

"When we played the Dodgers, it just kind of felt like a regular season game. When we went to San Diego, it was so loud. They would throw a strike, and everyone was screaming. It was a little different in LA," Pratt said. "Not that they weren't loud — because when they got loud, they got loud. Because those speakers in center field are loud. But it just didn't feel like San Diego or Tampa Bay."

“When we played the Dodgers… it just kind of felt like a regular season game.”



Cooper Pratt talks the playoff atmosphere being WAY crazier in San Diego than in LA 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/p1t6S8oHyB — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) November 20, 2026

This is somewhat of an interesting take from Pratt. It didn't appear to be rooted in trolling the Dodgers or their fanbase. It was a genuine observation — and one which opens up some other questions about the postseason experience in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers got plenty of flack on social media for hosting playoff games where there were seemingly pockets of seats without fans in attendance. Overhead shots of the venue were especially glaring.

Of course, Dodger Stadium is not the easiest place to get in and out of. Couple that with LA traffic duing a midday/late afternoon start time, and fans often enter after the first pitch.

At the same time, for a franchise routinely leading the sport in attendance, it is a curious development to hear that opposing teams don't exactly view playing at Dodger Stadium as being overly tough from a noise standpoint.

The most astounding part of the situation is the fact that none of the home games from this past postseason were sellouts. Many have lamented over the pricing of tickets being especially expensive.

Regardless, it doesn't appear as if this atmosphere provides the home-field advantage that it used to offer in years' past.

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