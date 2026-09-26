Roki Sasaki Had 2-Word Response to Moving to Bullpen for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki has been an effective relief pitcher during his time in MLB, but both he and the team's vision has always been to have him in the starting rotation.

The results, however, don't seem to agree with that assessment.

From the time he was one of the premier pitchers coming out of Japan ahead of the 2024 campaign, and through a long process of about 20 teams showing interest in the phenom, Sasaki has been seen as a starter. He was a starter during his rookie season — posting a 4.72 ERA through eight appearances — up until a shoulder impingement put a halt to his progression for over four months.

Upon his return, he was not only placed in the bullpen, but thrived with such a critical role through October, posting an incremental 0.84 ERA through 10.2 frames.

This past offseason, despite the stellar play in the 'pen, Sasaki was on track to get back to the rotation. He even learned two new pitches at the request of manager Dave Roberts to become a more complete starter.

The 2026 campaign has been a similar story for Sasaki: tossing a 4.68 ERA through his first 22 starts, missing time due to an injury (even though his most recent stint on the shelf lasted just under a month) and now a new role as a relief pitcher.

When manager Dave Roberts told Sasaki about the new plan, the skipper revealed that his pitcher was completely on board to run it back in relief for another postseason.

“No problem,” Roberts said Sasaki replied.

With less margin for error in October, Roberts spoke on his postseason rotation appearing to be more solid in late-September than it did a few months ago.

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto looking as dominant as ever, the trade deadline acquisition of two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, plus Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow in top shape after returning from their injuries, a spot for Sasaki doesn't seem legitimate.

Sasaki, regardless of where his preference is on the pitching roster, wants to succeed.

“I’m just going to do my best, whatever opportunity I’m given,” Sasaki said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a couple of innings or not, just go out there and perform.”

One thing is for certain down the stretch, and that is the talent that Sasaki has the potential to unleash. Roberts knows the kind of shape his roster is in heading into the postseason, and when the question shifted to how someone like Sasaki would be best utilized, the answer — at least for the moment — is the bullpen.

“I think that obviously we’ve had a lot of talent over the years, but as far as kind of sitting here today at the end of the season, it’s as good a shape as we’ve ever been in with the bullpen,” Roberts said. “And so that could change in a day, in a game, as we all know. But right now, I feel really good about everyone out there.”

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