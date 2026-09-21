Dodgers Expected to Get 3 Huge Reinforcements for Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expecting to get three key players off the injured list for their upcoming series against the San Diego Padres.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, outfielder Andy Pages and right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki are all expected to be activated at some point this week, per manager Dave Roberts.

Pages is targeting a return ahead of Tuesday's series opener. Sasaki is expected to pitch in one of the three games. Ohtani is eligible to return on Wednesday, but it's unclear if he'll return that day.

Shohei Ohtani Injury Update

Ohtani took a major step in his progression this weekend as he was seen running the bases and hit off the Trajekt machine.

The Dodgers have maintained confidence Ohtani would return before the end of the regular season. How many at-bats he ultimately gets before the postseason remains to be seen.

Roberts said he's hopeful Ohtani will return on Wednesday when he's eligible. If not, it's possible he comes back on Thursday.

Andy Pages Injury Update

Pages suffered a fractured hand on Aug. 21 when he was hit by a 100.2 mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Bubba Chandler.

He underwent surgery a few days later and has been recovering ever since.

He was initially given a return timeline of 4-5 weeks. He's right in the window to return.

Pages was in the midst of a breakout season, making his first career All-Star team while being one of the game's best center fielders both offensively and defensively.

Offensively, he's hitting .272 with 21 home runs, 80 RBIs and an OPS of .797. Defensively, he ranks in the 94th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average at plus-8.

Pages will return just in time for the postseason, giving him up to six regular-season games to ramp up. He won't be going on a rehab assignment, meaning those six games will be crucial to get him up to speed.

At the same time, the Dodgers don't want to run him into the ground.

"Assuming he gets back on Tuesday then that's six in a row and that seems pretty aggressive," Roberts said. "We do want to get him as many at-bats as possible, but we have to make sure that his legs are under him, feeling good, so we don't go backwards or get injured in that respect."

Roki Sasaki Injury Update

As for Sasaki, he's been on the injured list since late-August due to a blister on his hand.

There was initially talk about Sasaki returning this past week against the Cincinnati Reds. However, due to the humidity, the team didn't want him to go backwards while he pitches through the blister.

Thus, Sasaki will return against the Padres, but which day remains to be determined.

Sasaki will pitch as a reliever as a warm-up for his postseason role.

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