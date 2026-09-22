Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Huge Roster Move, Tyler Glasnow Injury Update, Tarik Skubal $500 Million Contract?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers made a major roster move on Monday, activating two key players off the injured list while demoting two others.
The two players will play critical roles for the Dodgers over the final week of the regular season and into the postseason.
In other news, the Dodgers have an injury update on right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that his All-Star hurler is healthy, and with October right around the corner, the two-time defending champions will need the best stuff possible from him in the rotation.
“It is just making sure he’s feeling good, he’s healthy, which he is,” Roberts said. “So now it’s just letting him go do what he does and bet on the talent to perform. That’s where I think we all feel good, especially Tyler right now, just knowing the health and where the head’s at, all that stuff. We’re in a good spot.”
Finally, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal could get nearly a half-billion dollar contract as he becomes a free agent this offseason, according to ESPN's senior MLB insider Jeff Passan.
"A deal of that magnitude would presumably be for at least a decade — the sort of commitment teams might balk at because of his age. But someone is going to pay an exorbitant amount for his services," Passan wrote.
Skubal was recently seen letting his frustrations out in the dugout on Saturday during what was easily his worst start in a Dodgers uniform. Though still credited with the win thanks to plenty of well-timed offense, he allowed four earned runs on eight hits in five innings of work.
“Sometimes you get frustrated and you got to get it out,” Skubal said. “It’s no good just keeping it pent up. So yeah, I’m a believer in getting that stuff out and kind of just moving on from the moment. The frustration is based on execution and knowing who I am and I’m just not doing that.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Make Flurry of Roster Moves Immediately Before Huge Padres Series
Dodgers Get Tyler Glasnow Injury Update After Last Week's Ominous Report
Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Could Get Close to $500 Million in Free Agency, Says Insider
Dodgers Expected to Get 3 Huge Reinforcements for Padres Series
Tarik Skubal Explains Viral Outburst in Dodgers Dugout
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson