Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Huge Roster Move, Tyler Glasnow Injury Update, Tarik Skubal $500 Million Contract?

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a major roster move on Monday, activating two key players off the injured list while demoting two others.

The two players will play critical roles for the Dodgers over the final week of the regular season and into the postseason.

In other news, the Dodgers have an injury update on right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that his All-Star hurler is healthy, and with October right around the corner, the two-time defending champions will need the best stuff possible from him in the rotation.

“It is just making sure he’s feeling good, he’s healthy, which he is,” Roberts said. “So now it’s just letting him go do what he does and bet on the talent to perform. That’s where I think we all feel good, especially Tyler right now, just knowing the health and where the head’s at, all that stuff. We’re in a good spot.”

Finally, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal could get nearly a half-billion dollar contract as he becomes a free agent this offseason, according to ESPN's senior MLB insider Jeff Passan.

"A deal of that magnitude would presumably be for at least a decade — the sort of commitment teams might balk at because of his age. But someone is going to pay an exorbitant amount for his services," Passan wrote.

Skubal was recently seen letting his frustrations out in the dugout on Saturday during what was easily his worst start in a Dodgers uniform. Though still credited with the win thanks to plenty of well-timed offense, he allowed four earned runs on eight hits in five innings of work.

“Sometimes you get frustrated and you got to get it out,” Skubal said. “It’s no good just keeping it pent up. So yeah, I’m a believer in getting that stuff out and kind of just moving on from the moment. The frustration is based on execution and knowing who I am and I’m just not doing that.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Make Flurry of Roster Moves Immediately Before Huge Padres Series

Dodgers Get Tyler Glasnow Injury Update After Last Week's Ominous Report

Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Could Get Close to $500 Million in Free Agency, Says Insider

Dodgers Expected to Get 3 Huge Reinforcements for Padres Series

Tarik Skubal Explains Viral Outburst in Dodgers Dugout

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

pic.twitter.com/lEEqRx882d — Shohei De Paula Szn 2026 (@TOutmanSzn) September 21, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto complete game against the Brewers in the NLCS after giving up a leadoff home run pic.twitter.com/xkCLHVIWiN https://t.co/gKwv2Ly7NV — Baseball (@mlbelites_) September 21, 2026

THE FINAL SIX. ⚾🔥



3 vs Padres⁰3 at Giants



How will the Dodgers finish the regular season? Give me your record prediction. 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/KK0Yb7pfGS — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 21, 2026

Josue De Paula has been named the 2026 Texas League MVP 👏



.303 AVG | 66 XBH | 104 RBI | .401 OBP pic.twitter.com/57dGrE5wIl — Milb Central (@milb_central) September 21, 2026

The MLB Postseason picture is heating up in the final week of the regular season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6i4BdkGWkv — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 21, 2026

Tyler Glasnow doesn't think it should be considered a failure if the Dodgers don't win the World Series pic.twitter.com/53URg70QBk — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) September 21, 2026

MLB hitters with a 170+ wRC+ & K% under 12% (min. 35 PA):



Josue De Paula

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer

Yordan Alvarez

Eduardo Valencia



The lowest K% of the four: Josue De Paula



While it’s under 40 PA, JDP has been an immediate impact for the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/ksRnxv41JG — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) September 21, 2026

How many times a day do you think about Freddie's World Series walk-off grand slam? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R7UaaFBCFp — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 21, 2026

🏆 PCL PLAYER OF THE WEEK 🏆



Congratulations to Alek Thomas on being named the PCL Player of the Week! A well-deserved honor after a big week at the plate. pic.twitter.com/vfRpyaPveS — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 21, 2026

🚨 DODGERS MINOR LEAGUE HISTORY 🚨



AAA: James Tibbs — 103 ⁰AA: Josue De Paula — 104 & Jake Gelof — 103 ⁰A+: Emil Morales — 119 ⁰A: Easton Shelton — 112



For the first time in minor league history, every Dodgers affiliate had at least one player with 100+ RBI in the same… pic.twitter.com/xgCG06gf4R — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 21, 2026

Dodgers LHP prospect Jackson Ferris (LAD No. 15) capped off 2026 with an absolute GEM 💎



7.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 SO



In Ferris' final six starts, the lefty went 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA, allowing just 22 hits and 11 walks in 36 innings. The 48 strikeouts he racked up in that… pic.twitter.com/JsqdEprj7G — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 21, 2026

Top 5 Position Players Pitching in MLB History pic.twitter.com/HxOdrZtfTc — MLB Replays (@MLBReplays_) September 20, 2026

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