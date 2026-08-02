Tarik Skubal Shares Immediate Reaction to Joining Dodgers in Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers, yet again, landed the big fish.

On Saturday night, the Dodgers agreed to a trade to acquire reigning two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal. In return, the Dodgers sent three prospects — outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith — to Detroit.

The Dodgers got Tarik Skubal for three prospects: Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith.



The Dodgers got Hope, an 11th-round pick by the Cubs, for Michael Busch.



The Dodgers got Ryan, an 11th-round pick by the Padres, for Matt Beaty.



This organization is truly unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/LouKYZ9QWX — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 2, 2026

With Skubal, the Dodgers have arguably the greatest rotation in MLB history. Skubal joins Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Justin Wrobleski, of course assuming everyone's healthy.

After news broke of the trade, an emotional Skubal spoke to reporters. He was asked for his reaction to the blockbuster deal.

“I’m excited to be a Dodger,” Skubal said to reporters, via Detroit SportsNet. “I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys, and chase three championships in a row. That’s hard to do. So I’m excited to be a part of that. But yeah, it’s a lot of different emotions. Definitely kind of a roller coaster a little bit.”

Skubal understandably had a difficult time processing his goodbye to Detroit.

“It’s crazy,” Skubal said. “Going into the season, this isn’t what I planned on doing. But circumstances change, situations change. And I’m very appreciative of everything that the Tigers have done for me. ... I feel like I’ve experienced a lot and kind of gone through the ups and downs. Gone through a lot of failure early in my career, and this club never stopped believing in me.”

The Tigers drafted Skubal in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He debuted in 2020 and slowly developed into one of the game's best pitchers.

In 2024, Skubal broke out, going 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 192 innings. In 2025, he went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts in 195.1 innings. He won the Cy Young award both years.

This year, Skubal made seven starts before undergoing elbow surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. Five weeks later, he returned to the mound, and has continued his usual dominance.

Now, he'll be joining the Dodgers in their quest to make history as the first ever National League team to win three straight World Series.

Alex Vesia, Yoshinobu Yamamoto React to Tarik Skubal Trade

The Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night, dropping their first series of the second half.

That quickly became the least important Dodger story of the night.

“Wild. Absolutely wild. I can’t believe that,” Dodgers left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia said to reporters regarding the trade. “My mom texted me. She was like, ‘I think you’ve got a new teammate.’ My mom knows before I do.”

Yamamoto, who pitched on Saturday night, was also asked about the trade.

“I was hearing some rumors about that,” Yamamoto said through his interpreter. “But then it actually happened and I’m pretty surprised.”

Yamamoto and Skubal now make up the best 1-2 punch in MLB. Yamamoto is excited to learn from his new superstar teammate.

“I think he’s the No. 1 pitcher,” Yamamoto said in Japanese, “so I’ll desperately give everything I have while being positively influenced by him.”

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