Dodgers Provide Vague Timeline for Blake Snell Return From Elbow Surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff took another hit over the weekend as it was announced that left-hander Blake Snell will undergo elbow surgery.

Snell was scratched from his second start in his return from shoulder fatigue, and it was found that he had loose bodies in his elbow.

Now the left-hander will undergo surgery to repair the problem, and he will likely be out for multiple months. The Dodgers have not given a firm timeline of when Snell will eventually return, but the team has said they expect him back at some point this season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a very vague update on the health of Snell and when the team could expect him back.

"It's supposed to be a lot quicker recovery, so we're encouraged about that," Roberts said of the surgery. "We expect him, certainly, back this season. Don't know really a timetable. But I think just kind of what we had — the MRI, the scans, everything — we feel good about getting back to play sooner than later."

The good news is that the consistent message being put out is that Snell is likely to return this season. Snell was a major part of the Dodgers winning the World Series last season, and he was expected to help lead the pitching staff this year.

The lefty opened the season on the injured list with shoulder fatigue, returned for one start, and then discovered the new injury. In his one appearance, Snell got roughed up, allowing five runs (four earned), six hits and two walks over three innings of work.

Snell didn't look right against the Atlanta Braves, and now, a week later, he will miss a significant amount of time. But the left-hander isn't getting down on himself, according to Roberts, as he is excited about the chance to return this year.

“He said he was just excited to have a date on the calendar [for the surgery],” Roberts said. “To get it taken care of, get back to playing catch and getting back to joining us.”

Until Snell can get back, others in the rotation will need to step up for this team. This includes Emmet Sheehan, Roki Sasaki and Justin Wrobleski, each of whom has been thrust into a rotation spot this year.

All in all, the news on Snell is a blow to the Dodgers, but if they can get the ace back for the stretch run, it would provide them a nice boost. Los Angeles is looking ahead to going after another title, and Snell should still be a big part of that journey.

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