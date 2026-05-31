Tyler Glasnow Taking Much Longer to Return Than Dodgers Expected

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without the services of starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow for over three weeks now after he suffered a back injury during a start against the Houston Astros in the first week of May.

Glasnow originally had been expected to only miss the minimum amount of time, but he suffered a setback in his recovery. The team has said that they didn't believe the setback would force him out long-term, but it seems that may not be the case any longer.

The veteran right-hander has resumed his throwing program, but his return is taking much longer than the team expected. Manager Dave Roberts revealed the latest update on Glasnow, overly describing his progress as just "okay".

“I think that he hasn’t got over the hump as far as where we feel like he can really progress, so we’re right now in kind of a holding pattern,” Roberts said. “Still building, but I wouldn’t say we’re moving too far forward too fast. And certainly with the back, you have to just be very mindful of not trying to push it too much, too.”

Roberts added that Glasnow isn't injury-free from the issue, which could be why his recovery is taking much longer. And due to the injury history that Glasnow has, the Dodgers aren't going to rush him back any time soon.

When the injury occurred, Glasnow didn't see it as something too serious, making this update a little concerning.

"It’s not too serious. I’ve had this a few times," Glasnow said at the time. "Just one of those things where it’s thrown out. Once it feels better, it feels better. It shouldn’t be too long."

Before suffering the back issue, Glasnow had been excellent for the Dodgers this season. The veteran posted an ERA of 2.72 over seven starts, while throwing 39.2 innings for the year.

If the Dodgers can get a healthy Glasnow back for the stretch run of the season, it could provide the starting rotation with a major boost. Glasnow was one of the better pitchers for this team in the postseason last year.

Glasnow isn't the only starter who's out with an injury, as Blake Snell (elbow) remains out after undergoing elbow surgery.

Snell should be out for much longer than Glasnow, but both are key pieces to the Dodgers' chances of a three-peat. The hope will be that Los Angeles will get each guy back, giving them the entirety of the loaded starting rotation that the front office built for the stretch run and postseason.

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