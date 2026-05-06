Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers Offense Both Make Rare MLB History in Win vs Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros, 12-2, on Wednesday to win the series and finish off their six-game road trip at 3-3.

The Dodgers offense and starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow each made history in the game, albeit Glasnow's coming with a bit of a sour taste when it was all said and done.

In the bottom of the first inning, Glasnow recorded the 1,000th strikeout of his career when he caught Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez looking on a curveball.

A grand milestone for Tyler. pic.twitter.com/p7I9curmmF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 6, 2026

According to MLB research Sarah Langs, Glasnow's 793 innnigs pitched are the fewest in MLB history to reach 1,000 strikeouts, with a minimum of 50% of the appearances coming as a starting pitcher.

Glasnow passed current New York Met and former Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who accomplished the feat in 804.2 innings.

fewest innings to 1,000 strikeouts, SP in min 50% of app at time:



Tyler Glasnow: 793 IP

Freddy Peralta: 804 ⅔ IP

Robbie Ray: 810 IP

Yu Darvish: 812 IP

Blake Snell: 820 2/3 IP

Dylan Cease: 830 1/3 IP



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 6, 2026

Unfortunately for Glasnow, that was the extent of the good news on Wednesday, as he was forced to exit his start before throwing a pitch in the second inning.

Tyler Glasnow Injury Update

Glasnow was removed after throwing a warm-up pitch with what the team later described as low back pain.

Tyler Glasnow left Wednesday's Dodgers vs. Astros game with low back pain, per the team.



Glasnow has a 2.72 ERA with 49 strikeouts across 39.2 innings this season.



Here was the final warm-up pitch he threw before walking off the mound:pic.twitter.com/ltHrHXPPo4 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 6, 2026

Fortunately, manager Dave Roberts doesn't believe Glasnow will need a stint on the injured list. The right-hander is heading for an MRI in the coming days.

"I don't expect it to be an IL situation, I don't think he does either," Roberts said. "We're gonna get back home, get an MRI, just make sure that's kind of what we see [that] it's been similar to past occurrences."

Glasnow said he got a "spasm" in his back, which is something he's dealt with since high school.

"It's not too serious, I've had this a few times," Glasnow said. "It shouldn't be too long. ... It’s more about just, I hope I can come back sooner than later."

As for the milestone he reached?

"It's great. It's a cool accomplishment," he said. "It would've been better if I didn't get taken out of the game in the second with my back, but I'll be able to look back on it and have a nice feeling about it."

"It's a cool accomplishment. It would've been better if I didn't get taken out of the game in the second."



Tyler Glasnow discusses the back injury that forced him to leave in the second inning and recording his 1,000th career strikeout. pic.twitter.com/pTRtbV4xnP — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 6, 2026

Dodgers Offense Accomplishes Feat Not Seen Since 1969 vs Astros

The Dodgers offense broke out in Wednesday's game against the Astros, scoring double-digit runs for the first time since April 25.

The way in which they scored their first three runs, however, was historic.

The Dodgers' first three runs of the game all came via wild pitches — one in the second inning and two in the third. According to Langs, the Dodgers are the first team since the Phillies in August 1969 to score its first three runs of a game via wild pitches.

The Wild Wild Wild West. pic.twitter.com/6CqIT4DgV3 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 6, 2026

The Dodgers are the first team to score its first three runs of a game, all via wild pitches since the Phillies on August 14, 1969 against the Braves



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 6, 2026

Roberts liked the way his offense looked ahead of Thursday's off day.

"I thought today there was just more intent to scare him out of the zone," Roberts said of the quality of at-bats on Wednesday. "I thought the swings were with more conviction. It wasn't as much in between, I felt. ... A lot less indecisiveness and [more] conviction behind the swings."

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