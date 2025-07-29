Five Strangely Fascinating Moments From a Weird Baseball Summer Monday
There was a lot of news in the world of Major League Baseball on Monday night. This is not exactly a surprise in the lead-up to the trade deadline, but many of the biggest stories from the diamond on Monday were wholly unrelated to real or proposed future deals.
The biggest story in the sport was obviously the death of Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg at the age of 65. Tributes came in from across the sport as fans, players, and Sandbergs peers celebrated his life.
But beyond remembering Sandberg’s incredible career, a whole lot of mesmerizing baseball moments took place on Monday.
Take a look below at some of the strange, fascinating, and strangely fascinating highlights from around the league.
Maikel Garcia Gets Stung by a Bee
It was a big day for Maikel Garcia. The 25-year-old cousin of Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Royals teammates were facing off against the Braves, and Garcia was determine to get the better of the family rivalry.
Garcia was able to slide in under the tag when Acuna fired a bullet from the outfield in an attempt to stop him from scoring, and Garcia celebrated with a playful taunt.
But the real highlight of Garcia’s night came a few innings later, when he shook off getting stung by a bee to drill a single which he legged out to turn into a double.
This Might Be the Worst Ump Call of the Season
Listen, we’ve covered a lot of bad officiating calls through the baseball season so far. While the presence of the human condition in the calling of balls and strikes has long been a part of the DNA of the sport, it’s calls like this one from Brian Walsh in Monday’s game between the Orioles and Blue Jays that have people calling for the robot revolution.
O’s pitcher Zach Eflin delivered a pitch right down the middle... for a ball. The broadcast booth was rightfully stunned and appalled by the call.
The Angels Find New Way to Give Up Two Runs
There’s no good way for an outfielder to miss an easy catch, but there are several degrees of bad, and Angels outfielder Gustavo Campero unlocked a painful level of bad with his error against the Rangers.
With Los Angeles holding a 2–0 lead in the fifth inning and trying to get out of a bases-loaded jam, it appeared that Campero had the out to end the inning right above his glove. It was even in his glove... until it wasn’t.
The Rangers scored two runs on the play, tying the game.
Everyone Was Getting Hit by Pitches and Forced to Leave Their Game
It’s been a scary season to be a baseball this year, with sluggers like Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani all hitting dingers at a ridiculous pace.
But on Monday, the baseballs struck back, as a string of players were hit by pitches. Some of these HBPs were scarier than others, but by the end of the night, it was impossible to ignore the sheer volume of hits.
Eugenio Suarez, who is one of the hottest names on the market ahead of the trade deadline, was caught on the hand in a scary moment for the Arizona Diamondbacks and any contenders hoping to secure his services for the rest of the year.
Thankfully, x-rays were negative and Suarez is considered day-to-day.
George Springer took a pitch to the helmet in another horrifying moment for the Blue Jays. He was down on the ground for an extended period but eventually was able to walk off the field with some help from team staff. Hopefully he’s doing okay.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez was also forced out early after getting tagged with a pitch on the elbow.
Even pitchers weren’t immune from the carnage, with Dylan Cease catching a grounder to the back of the head. Though he stayed in the game after taking the shot, he was clearly (and understandably) rattled.
All four of these plays came across the timeline within just a few hours, and at the time, it felt like it might be best to simply unplug baseball for the night and try again tomorrow. Best wishes to the health of all players involved.
Fernando Tatis Jr. Submits Catch of the Year Contender
Just look at this. It simply does not get better.
Another look:
Anything can happen on any given night during baseball season, but on Monday night, it felt like everything happened.