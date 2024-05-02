Former San Francisco Giants Icon Says He's Jealous of Today's Players
The San Francisco Giants celebrated some incredible moments during the early 2010s when they won three World Series titles from 2010-2014.
Since they last held the trophy, though, they have only been to the playoffs twice.
The franchise is searching for a way to get this team back into the postseason, and they spent to acquire high-profile players this winter and give new manager Bob Melvin the best chance to be playing fall baseball.
Right now, that seems to be an uphill battle.
The Giants lost their second straight game on the road, falling to the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday.
But despite San Francisco's slow start, one of the their franchise legends, Buster Posey, thinks they will turn into contenders at some point during the year and put themselves into the playoff picture.
That wasn't the only interesting thing that the three-time World Series champion shared.
In an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Posey said that he's jealous of today's players for one simple reason.
"I'd say I'm jealous of those outs with the pitch-clock now. 'Cause I'm sitting here watching the game and it's like 2:15 in and they're in the eighth. That's a different animal now. It's crazy now, isn’t it?" he said.
Kawakami then asked him if he thinks he would have enjoyed the pitch clock as a player.
"I would have, yeah. I just think that it's cut out a lot of necessary pageantry at times," he responded.
That certainly was what Major League Baseball was going for when they implemented this new aspect to the game.
Posey didn't have a lot to be jealous of during the course of his 12-year career that saw him lift three championship trophies, win an MVP and Rookie of the Year award, earn seven All-Star selections, and five Silver Sluggers.
But one thing it seems like he wanted was shorter games, something the current players get because of the pitch clock.