Giants Prospect Marco Luciano Predicted To Be Dealt at MLB Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants are still right in the mix for a playoff spot in the National League.
As expected, the NL has been extremely challenging so far this season. With a lot of teams fighting for just a few playoff spots, some good teams are going to be on the outside looking in when all is said and done.
The Giants will be fighting for a Wild Card spot, making every game an important one at this point.
More News: Giants Named Fit for Rays Oft-Injured Slugging Infielder at MLB Trade Deadline
With many teams likely to get aggressive to try to improve ahead of the trade deadline, San Francisco must also have that mindset if they are going to snap their playoff drought.
There are a couple of areas the Giants could look to improve. The middle of the rotation would be a nice start with some struggles from pitchers after Robbie Ray and Logan Webb. Furthermore, improving the offense some more wouldn’t be a bad thing.
However, any additions will come at the cost of some of their prospects, and Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted San Francisco's former top prospect, Marco Luciano, would be in a different uniform by the July 31 trade deadline.
“Luciano still has the lightning-quick bat that made him a top-20 prospect, but he’s stalled in Triple A, both offensively and defensively. He’ll be out of options next year, and he still has some measure of trade value, which makes him the perfect player to include in a larger deal.”
More News: Giants See Offensive Return as Rafael Devers Homers Twice Against Braves
The 23-year-old was once regarded as a top guy for the Giants, but the development just hasn’t quite been there to reach his ceiling. But he is still a young player, and becoming a regular in the Majors is still certainly possible.
So far in Triple-A this season, the numbers for Luciano have been good with a .223/.343/.445 slash line, 19 home runs and 52 RBI in 87 games.
More News: Giants Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge Mashes Walk-Off Home Run in Triple-A
With the ability to play both in the outfield and infield, a selling team might take a chance on him as a piece for the future.
Since San Francisco seems likely to upgrade their current roster, Luciano is a name that makes sense for them to try and move in a package that lands them a player who can help them win right now.
While he might not be the star prospect he once was, Luciano has done well in Triple-A this year and could be a headliner at the deadline.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.