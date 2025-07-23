Giants Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge Mashes Walk-Off Home Run in Triple-A
The San Francisco Giants may not have what is seen by anyone as an elite farm system filled with future stars, but their top prospect is exactly that.
Lanky first baseman Bryce Eldridge is ranked as a top-20 prospect in Major League Baseball and is the best in the system for the Giants.
Earlier this season, he became the youngest player in the Pacific League when he reached Triple-A Sacramento at just 20 years old. Once he got there, Eldridge started off hot but understandably cooled off with the difficult adjustment before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out several weeks.
Now that he's back, Eldridge is starting to figure it out, and he just had the biggest moment of his professional baseball career on Wednesday afternoon.
During a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning against Las Vegas, Eldridge smoked a home run to deep right field which gave the River Cats the victory and his first walk-off in Triple-A.
In 21 games with Sacramento, even though Eldridge has been inconsistent, he is starting to put it all together. During the small sample size, his slash line is .231/.279/.474 with five home runs and 19 RBI.
Before moving up, the young slugger played 34 games in Double-A and slashed .280/.350/.512 with seven home runs and 20 RBI.
The power gear is absolutely there and then some with Eldridge, and while him moving up to the big leagues this year is probably not likely, he is on his way.
Wednesday's River Cats win will be a moment he remembers for a very long time.
