Giants Named Fit for Rays Oft-Injured Slugging Infielder at MLB Trade Deadline
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey has shown a willingness to address the team’s biggest weakness, their offense.
In free agency, he made a splash as his first move since taking over the front office, signing shortstop Willy Adames away from the Milwaukee Brewers, with the sides agreeing to a historic seven-year, $182 million deal.
It was the largest contract in franchise history until Posey made another major addition a few weeks ago.
That distinction now belongs to Rafael Devers, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster deal.
There is a lot of pressure on those two to help carry the offensive load as the team’s two-highest paid players whose value is tied mostly to their production at the plate.
Adames has begun catching fire recently and Devers is showing signs of getting comfortable with his new team.
However, there are still other holes that exist in the lineup that Posey should look into upgrading ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
One of those weaknesses is at second base, where Tyler Fitzgerald got off to a strong start before an injury derailed him. Upon his return, his production plummeted and he has since been optioned to Triple-A.
That has left Casey Schmitt as the primary starter at the keystone in his place.
He has had his moments, but if the opportunity to add a bona fide upgrade to the infield presented itself, Posey would think long and hard about pulling the trigger.
Who could the team have on its radar?
One player to keep an eye on is Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays; the Giants were named a fit for him over on the MLB trade deadline Big Board 3.0 put together at The Athletic (subscription required)
An All-Star for the second time in his career in 2025, he would provide a much-needed power boost to the lineup, on pace to reach the 30-home run plateau for the first time since the 2021 campaign.
Lowe has a .269/.320/.480 slash line through 86 games and 350 plate appearances, but there enlies one of the risks in acquiring him: he has a lengthy injury history.
“Healthy through the first three months of the season, Lowe has required a pair of IL stints in July for oblique tightness and ankle tendinitis. His current absence is not expected to last long into August, if at all,” they wrote at The Athletic.
With a team option for the 2026 season, Lowe may not be a rental for whichever team acquires him.
That could make him attractive to San Francisco, with Posey looking to build a sustainable winner early in his tenure as president.
