Giants See Offensive Return as Rafael Devers Homers Twice Against Braves
San Francisco needs offensive production from Rafael Devers and his debut at first base on Tuesday might have been just the shake up he needed to get his rhythm back.
The Giants decided to start Devers at first base on Tuesday for the first time since he joined the team via grade. It was also the first start of his career at the position and his bat responded, as he went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs. The Giants won, 9-0 to snap a six-game losing streak. But, Devers didn't hit a home run.
Well, that changed on Wednesday. The Giants returned him to designated hitter and his bat appeared to have some serious carryover from his debut at first base.
More News: Does Giants Young Pitcher Hayden Birdsong Miss Being Able To Hit?
He slammed two home runs as the Giants won the game, 9-3, extending their win streak to two games and giving pitcher Justin Verlander his first win of the season.
The game was scoreless going into the fifth inning before Devers stepped up to bat. With one out he swung down to clobber a 3-2 pitch 357 feet into right field for his first home run of the game and his third with the Giants.
Devers got another chance in the following inning and hit his second home run of the game. This time, with both Luis Matos and Heliot Ramos on base, he sent a ball 410 feet to make it a 6-0 Giants advantage.
More News: Giants Shockingly Named Good Fit for Diamondbacks All-Star Slugger
The playoff hopes for the Giants rely in part on Devers to find a groove and stay consistent, and his bat is starting to come around. In the past seven games he has slashed .323/.344/.581 with two home runs and five RBI.
As of right now San Francisco sits 1.5 games back in the wildcard race trailing an in-state rival — the San Diego Padres.
More News: Giants Star Relief Pitcher Tyler Rogers Has One of Most Valuable Offerings in MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers sit at the top of the NL West, but there is only a 5.5 game spread between them and the Giants, which definitely makes the Dodgers catchable.
The Giants will wrap up the month of July with home series against the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.