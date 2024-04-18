Giants Baseball Insider

How To Watch, Listen, Stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants return from their six-game Florida swing and will start a homestand with a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.        

Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman.
Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman. / Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
The San Francisco Giants, fresh off a cross-country trip to Florida, begin a 10-game homestand at Oracle Park on Thursday with a series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Giants (8-11) will play four games against Arizona, followed by a three-game set against the New York Mets. After an off-day next Thursday, they will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games before heading back to the east coast to start a series with the Boston Red Sox to close out April.

San Francisco has set its starters for Thursday and Friday, but Saturday and Sunday are still TBA. As for Arizona, the Diamondbacks have set their entire rotation for the series, which will include the season debut of left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series last season.

Matt Chapman’s power numbers are starting to perk up a bit, even as his batting average hovers around .200. He has four home runs entering the series, tied for the team lead with Michael Conforto. He also has 14 RBI and is batting close to .300.

Jordan Hicks enters the series with a 2-0 record and a 1.57 ERA, while Kyle Harrison is also 2-0 but has a 4.70 ERA. Camilo Duval has three save in three chances.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

How to Watch, Listen to Giants vs. Diamondbacks Series

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Thursday’s Game

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. PT

Television: FS1. Radio: KNBR 680 AM. Watch on fubo.tv.

San Francisco Giants: RHP Logan Webb (1-1, 3.80)

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.27)

Friday’s Game

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT

Television: Apple TV+. Radio: KNBR 680 AM.

San Francisco Giants: LHP Blake Snell (0-2, 12.86)

Arizona Diamondbacks: LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday’s Game

Game Time: 1:05 a.m. PT

Television: NBC Sports Bay Area. Radio: KNBR 680 AM.

San Francisco Giants: TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (2-0, 1.64)

Sunday’s Game

Game Time: 1:05 a.m. PT

Television: NBC Sports Bay Area. Radio: KNBR 680 AM.

San Francisco Giants: TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (2-0, 2.19)

Next Two Series

April 22-24: vs. New York Mets

April 26-28: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

