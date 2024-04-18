How To Watch, Listen, Stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
The San Francisco Giants, fresh off a cross-country trip to Florida, begin a 10-game homestand at Oracle Park on Thursday with a series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Giants (8-11) will play four games against Arizona, followed by a three-game set against the New York Mets. After an off-day next Thursday, they will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games before heading back to the east coast to start a series with the Boston Red Sox to close out April.
San Francisco has set its starters for Thursday and Friday, but Saturday and Sunday are still TBA. As for Arizona, the Diamondbacks have set their entire rotation for the series, which will include the season debut of left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series last season.
Matt Chapman’s power numbers are starting to perk up a bit, even as his batting average hovers around .200. He has four home runs entering the series, tied for the team lead with Michael Conforto. He also has 14 RBI and is batting close to .300.
Jordan Hicks enters the series with a 2-0 record and a 1.57 ERA, while Kyle Harrison is also 2-0 but has a 4.70 ERA. Camilo Duval has three save in three chances.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Giants vs. Diamondbacks Series
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco
Thursday’s Game
Game Time: 6:45 p.m. PT
Television: FS1. Radio: KNBR 680 AM. Watch on fubo.tv.
San Francisco Giants: RHP Logan Webb (1-1, 3.80)
Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.27)
Friday’s Game
Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT
Television: Apple TV+. Radio: KNBR 680 AM.
San Francisco Giants: LHP Blake Snell (0-2, 12.86)
Arizona Diamondbacks: LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 0.00)
Saturday’s Game
Game Time: 1:05 a.m. PT
Television: NBC Sports Bay Area. Radio: KNBR 680 AM.
San Francisco Giants: TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (2-0, 1.64)
Sunday’s Game
Game Time: 1:05 a.m. PT
Television: NBC Sports Bay Area. Radio: KNBR 680 AM.
San Francisco Giants: TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (2-0, 2.19)
Next Two Series
April 22-24: vs. New York Mets
April 26-28: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Links
Scores | Schedule | Injuries | Transactions | Standings | Odds | Futures