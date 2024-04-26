How To Watch, Stream, Listen to San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
The San Francisco Giants wrap up their 10-game homestand beginning on Friday at Oracle Park with a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Giants (12-14) are coming off a series with the New York Mets where they lost starting pitcher Blake Snell to an adductor injury, one that put him on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday and may require more time that that to recover. It’s an injury he’s had before and he said he’s missed anywhere from two to four starts due to the injury.
San Francisco is under .500, but the NL West race is still pretty tight. While the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the division, the Giants are only 3.5 games behind as the season gets ready to bleed into May.
The Pirates (13-13) started the season as a surprise team but have lost eight of their last 10 entering the series.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Giants vs. Pirates
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco
Friday Game
Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT
Television: NBC Sports Bay Area. Radio: KNBR 680 AM. Watch on fubo.tv.
San Francisco Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison (2-1, 5.00)
Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Quinn Priester (0-1, 8.31)
Saturday’s Game
Game Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
Television: NBC Sports Bay Area. Radio: KNBR 680 AM.
San Francisco Giants: RHP Jordan Hicks (2-0, 1.61)
Pittsburgh Pirates: LHP Martín Pérez (1-1, 3.48)
Sunday’s Game
Game Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
Television: NBC Sports Bay Area. Radio: KNBR 680 AM.
San Francisco Giants: RHP Keaton Winn (2-3, 3.54)
Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Jared Jones (2-2, 2.79)
Next Two Series
April 30-May 2: at Boston Red Sox
May 3-6: at Philadelphia Phillies
