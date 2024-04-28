San Francisco Giants Ace Viewed as Yankees Trade Candidate
The biggest offseason move from the San Francisco Giants this year hasn't panned out just yet. Blake Snell, the National League Cy Young Award winner in the 2023 season, has pitched in three games so far, allowing 15 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings. His 11.57 ERA is as bad as it's ever been for the left-hander.
Snell hit the IL with an adductor strain, which could've been playing a factor as he couldn't get it going on the bump. At the very least, this should allow the 31-year-old to have a rehab start, which it was clear he needed, despite saying he didn't believe he did.
The Giants, currently 13-15, are just 4.5 games out of the National League West. If they can play the way they were expected to coming into the season when Snell returns, this is a team that has a chance to make the postseason and even win the division if everything goes right.
In a scenario where that doesn't happen, Snell could be a potential trade candidate.
Adam Weinrib of YanksGoYard listed options for the New York Yankees after Jesus Luzardo went down with an injury, naming Snell as an option for the Yankees.
There was some interest from New York before he landed in San Francisco and if they believe he can help them at the deadline, it wouldn't be a surprising outcome. The Yankees also have a top farm system, so trading with them could intrigue the Giants.
Snell would be back in the AL East, a division many consider the best in baseball outside of the NL West.
If Snell comes back and doesn't look how he does, getting off that contract could be the wise thing to do from the front office's perspective. Moving him would depend on many factors, but he needs to start being himself to warrant keeping him around if a postseason bid is out of reach by July.