San Francisco Giants Could Use Top Prospect as Blake Snell's Injury Replacement
With the San Francisco Giants looking to get back into the playoffs this year, they overhauled their roster in the offseason to get more impact players on their team.
They upgraded multiple spots in their lineup and were able to sign reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a much cheaper contract than what was predicted at the start of the winter when they handed him a two-year, $62 million deal.
But because he was added so late in the process, he didn't start out with the Giants as he was attempting to build up his arm.
Unfortunately, the shortened preparation time resulted in some struggles for Snell as he sits with a 11.57 ERA through his three starts before hitting the injured list with an abductor strain.
In the short term, San Francisco opted to take the bullpen approach, but that backfired on them and made it clear they'll need another starting pitcher on their roster.
Who they might eventually turn to is unknown, but it sounds like they are taking a hard look at their No. 7 overall prospect Mason Black.
"It seems like every time, he gives us five innings and does well. He would definitely be one of the options," manager Bob Melvin said according to Maria Guardado of MLB.com.
The 24-year-old has been impressive so far in the minors, posting a career ERA of 3.27 across 58 starts, including a 1.19 ERA in five starts at Triple-A this season.
Black was a third round pick of the Giants in 2021 and has climbed through their farm system quickly, reaching Triple-A in his second professional season and starting 13 games that year.
He has been a strikeout specialist so far, recording 318 K's in 258 1/3 innings of work.
Whether or not they turn to the 24-year-old will be seen as he currently isn't on the 40-man roster, meaning San Francisco would have to make corresponding moves prior to activating him.
But if they think he gives them the best chance to win every five days, they should give him a shot because they sit one game under .500 entering Saturday and will need to stay afloat until Snell returns so they can remain in the playoff picture.