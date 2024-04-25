San Francisco Giants Should Target Marlins Star Reliever In Trade Market
The San Francisco Giants bullpen has been very poor so far this season and it is a key reason that they have fallen a step behind in the playoff race.
The staff has been one of the worst in the league after Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Given the poor performance, the Giants should look to the trade market for some reliever help.
One of the top arms on the market will be Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott. San Francisco don't explicitly need a closer, but Scott could come in and perform in more of a set up role as a rental player for a team that is still trying to contend.
The 29-year-old is very likely going to be on his way out as the trade deadline nears. He started the season out very slowly, but has turned things around with a couple of solid outings.
He did pick up his fourth loss of the year on Wednesday as the Atlanta Braves took a victory in extra innings, but that was his first negative outing in his last four appearances.
The lefty's biggest issue so far has been giving up walks. He already has had four outings with two or three free passes in less than two innings of work.
The fact that Scott is left-handed should be another plus for the Giants, as they currently sit with just two such pitchers in the bullpen.
With the less-than-stellar 2024 resume, his value is likely lower than it was entering the season, since just last year he was one of the best relievers in the league.
Making a move like this is the type of deal that San Francisco should be looking to make if they plan on getting back into the playoff picture.