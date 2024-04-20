San Francisco Giants Slated to Miss Playoffs Again in Disappointing Season
The San Francisco Giants have not made the playoffs since the the 2021 NLDS and it looks like the trend might continue, unless things turn around.
As Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly took a look at how the playoff picture is shaping out a couple of weeks into the season, the Giants were left out of his projections.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the easy choice to win the NL West, that is a surprise to no one. Barring the Dodgers disappointing from here on out, San Francisco is unlikely to dethrone them even though they are just 2.5 games behind right now.
For the Wild Card spots, Kelly went with two NL West Rivals in the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. That leaves the Giants down with the Colorado Rockies as the only two teams in the division to miss the playoffs.
So, sitting at 9-11, how did San Francisco fall behind so quickly?
The major reason has been the pitching staff having a rough go of things out of the gates. The Giants are currently ranked the No. 25 team in the league in ERA at 4.50. There is a large gap between them and the Rockies at 6.01, but it isn't company that you want to keep if you're a playoff hopeful squad.
Blake Snell has been the one to make the headlines, and rightfully so, after getting shelled in his first two outings since signing, but it isn't just him.
San Francisco currently has four pitchers, Snell included, that have at least six innings pitched with an ERA of at least six as well.
The team also needs to see its defense improve and help out the pitchers more often. While the team's ERA is in the gutters, the team's FIP is closer to middle of the league. That indicates that the pitching staff has had some bad luck and could turn things around with some help.
Jordan Hicks and Logan Webb have each been off to fantastic starts this season, they just need everyone else to catch up.
The Giants offense has been just average as well, which has not helped their case.
San Francisco really needs Matt Chapman and Mike Yastrzemski to step things up from their current pace. Chapman is sporting a career-worst .656 OPS up to this point and while Yastrzemski hasn't been a plus-hitter in a while, his abysmal .373 OPS won't cut it.
It's not out of the question for the Giants to still make the playoffs by any means, but they will need some players to play up to their abilities.