19-Year-Old Lefty Might Be Best Pitcher In Giants Organization Right Now

It seems like everywhere you look in the San Francisco Giants organization, there's another teenage phenom who looks to be talented and tested beyond his years. Whether it's the team's top prospect, 19-year-old shortstop sensation Josuar Gonzalez, or same-aged starting pitcher Kaden Waechter, there are a boatload of baseball babies on their way to the Bay.

These guys aren't far removed from their last high school dance, but their talent has them finding their groove quickly as pros. That bodes well for Tony Vitello and his team's future.

Among them stands a 6'4" left-handed pitcher, Carson Boleman, who could turn out to be the long-term ace the San Fran staff has been searching for. At one point, the South Carolina prep star was considered by many scouts to be the most talented hurler entering the 2025-26 season, but he fell a bit in the 2026 Draft. He was selected by the team in the first round (29th overall), which was the pick they received from the Guardians in the Patrick Bailey trade.

The San Francisco Giants select LHP Carson Boleman with the #29 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft! pic.twitter.com/usy6PcV0Y9 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 11, 2026

On a team searching for pitching replenishment at the big-league level, Coleman could instantly be the best of the bunch for the ENTIRE San Francisco franchise. Right now, the team will see how things play out in (likely) Single-A ball for most of 2027.

The Rundown on Boleman

Giants stylized cleats | Credit: Darren Yamashita | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Boleman's 'it' factor is not only his tremendous pitching arsenal, but also his polished and precise approach to pitching. With good mechanics and the perfect build for a sly southpaw, he fits the mold of a #1 or 2 pitcher in a Major League rotation someday. That day looks like it won't be until around 2030.

In the meantime, his official MLB scouting analysis explains why his long-term outlook is a positive one for San Francisco.

"[Boleman] entered 2026 as the consensus best pitching prospect in the Draft -- college or high school... [His] fastball reaches 96, and he can throw it to either side of the plate with carry or a downhill plane. He has a pair of plus breaking balls, with evaluators slightly preferring his 78-82 mph downer curveball to his low-80s sweeper. He also does a nice job of killing spin on a mid-80s kick changeup that could become a solid offering with more use."

"There's much more to Bolemon than just pitch quality. He has a projectable, athletic frame and a clean delivery that allows him to pound the zone with his main three offerings. Scouts love his makeup and mound presence as well."