No Matter How the Season Ends, Giants Manager Tony Vitello Should Get a Pass

Not much has been enjoyable about Tony Vitello's 'welcome to the big leagues' party as a manager. The former University of Tennessee head coach took the position as somewhat of a shockwave through Planet Doubleday. But even more shocking has been what the San Francisco Giants gave him to work with this season.

At the All-Star break, the Giants (41-55) are now projected to finish the season 69-93 and likely 25 games or more out of first place. That's a far fall for the famed franchise, but it's not the fault of the guy at the head of the bench. Faced with multiple issues almost immediately after Spring Training, the pressure cooker on Vitello has just been getting hotter as we move toward an unbearable August.

Essentially thrown into the fire his rookie year, Vitello has dealt with more disappointment in his initial season than perhaps any other rookie manager in recent memory. High-priced stars have criminally underperformed; first baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Willy Adames have struggled most of the year, while at the same time costing most of the money.

After embarassing first half, Giants forced to look at all options ahead of MLB trade deadline https://t.co/pIFneMnMOH pic.twitter.com/sCzQY13SFE — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2026

"We've talked a bunch about how it hasn't been ideal," Vitello has stated about the team's terrible year. "Maybe the baseball gods—we've received poor fortune in the first half. Maybe some of that was our own doing, but regardless, we know we are capable of better, and we keep pushing ahead."

Many Fans Blame Buster

Buster Posey (left) speaks next to Tony Vitello | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big part of Vitello's problems start at the top. That means San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Posey, who hasn't shown much progress as a front office employee. His bad calls on Devers and Adames aside, the Giants icon is in a no-win situation regarding Vitello now. Whether he makes his young manager a scapegoat or ends up being fired himself, his hands might be tied.

San Fran took a huge gamble by taking a college coach with no MLB experience. For those who love the experiment and want to see Vitello succeed as a groundbreaker, there's no way you can justify forcing him. At the same time, those who hate the fearless leader so much that they are blaming Buster just for even bringing him in.

Also, the Giants have "Vol'ed Up" with Vitello's arrival. A handful of players who excelled with the coach in Knoxville are now prospects in the San Fran system. For example, infielder Gavin Kilen. The Giants' fourth-highest prospect is a disciple of Vitello's teachings.

Tony Vitello has become the victim of a circumstance that's not entirely his fault. The best minds in baseball couldn't win this club based on the way it's currently constructed.