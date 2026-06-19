3 Storylines to Watch in the Giants' Series with the Marlins

Following a surprising doubleheader sweep of the NL East-leading Braves on Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants (31-43) ride a modest three-game winning streak into Miami for a three-game series with the Marlins (37-38).

This is a battle of fourth-place teams in mid-June, coinciding with a tale of similar seasons. Both clubs have been nothing better than average for most of the year, and they are both practically another area code from first place. The Giants have watched helplessly as their biggest rivals, and the two-time defending World Champions, have become the game's newest dynasty. The Dodgers lead San Francisco by 16.5 games already and have essentially relegated the Bay Area Nine to obscurity.

Meanwhile, the Marlins are in the outhouse down in South Florida, while the Braves are in the penthouse up in the Peach State. The Fish trail Atlanta by 10 games, but it may as well be 20. They have been too inconsistent this year to be taken as a serious threat.

With that being stated, no one is throwing in the towel just yet in 2026. Some factors in this set will come into play to see which side can outlast the other.

The Giants are Superior Offensively

Giants first baseman Rafael Devers and DH Bryce Eldridge | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Despite the early-season struggles, the Giants have picked up the pace and are now leading the National League in team batting average. Meanwhile, Miami was near the middle of the pack offensively in most categories, as they've stayed around the .500 mark this season.

But on paper? There's no comparison between the two lineups, and the disparity in payroll is evident. San Francisco will spend about $225 million this year, while Miami is slated to come in right around $90 million.

When you see guys like Rafael Devers and Willy Adames on one side, you at least see proven, All-Star caliber hitters. They may be struggling this season, but they've performed well in the past. Miami's most proven player is pitcher Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 Cy Young Winner. At the plate, there isn't much there, except a 'wait until next year' mentality.

Two Teams Already Looking to the Future

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Robby Snelling | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Neither team looks like they have a chance to make a run at a divisional title. The Giants have been buried, and the Marlins (barring a terrific tear) have too many teams they would have to leapfrog to be in the chase for even a wild card spot. So, for both organizations, the future should start here in the middle point of this season, NOT spring training 2027.

Despite who is manning the field right now, it's evident that the Giants' future fortunes lie in the hands of franchise-player-in-the-making, Bryce Eldridge. The left-handed power hitter has been on a power surge recently, after finally settling in following his May call-up. The team was hesitant to make that move, but with a season in flames, they decided to take a look at what they had. And it's been even better than expected.

Tony Vitello says the original plan with Bryce Eldridge was to use him in strategic spots to build his confidence. Eldridge quickly convinced him that wasn't necessary.



"It only makes sense to try to get him as many at-bats as possible in the lineup. We even flirted with talking… pic.twitter.com/ETCaiKQOFC — KNBR (@KNBR) June 18, 2026

While many of the Giants' best young players are still in their teens or just around 20 years old, the Giants have called up the first wave of what will be their eventual roster. For Miami, it seems like it's always about the next youth moment. But right now, they definitely have a farm system worth keeping an eye on, and the early stages of it from both sides will be on display.

At the same time? Miami may be gunshy about calling up any more prospects this season: prized rookie lefthander Robby Snelling made his MLB debut on May 8... only to be ruled out for the season with a torn UCL just a few days later.

Pitching (Like Always) will Decide the Series

Giants manager Tony Vitello lifts pitcher Landen Roupp | John Hefti-Imagn Images

This is a match up of two teams who have seemingly mismatched records. The Giants are a much better team than they've shown this season, and the Marlins are barely managing mediocrity. San Francisco has been

It's been a work-in-progress for rookie manager Tony Vitello in his initial season, and there have been struggles. But for the most part, he's shown an ability to make the right moves at the right times. In other words? He has fully grasped when it's time to take a walk out to the mound. Marlins boss Clayton McCullough is only in his second year, but he's also adept on the bench after spending over a decade as a coach with the Dodgers.

How both teams handle their staff will make the difference in what's been a bit of a melancholy year for the franchises and their fan bases. Perhaps San Fran can keep their recent winning games going, get a couple solid starting pitching performances, and sweep the Marlins — just like they did to the team Miami is chasing.