6 Bold Giants Offseason Moves That Could Change Everything

The San Francisco Giants should build their dream offseason around a deeper rotation, a stronger bullpen and a lineup that leaves room for their best young hitters.

That means pursuing Michael King and Nick Martinez, making Adrian Morejon a priority, and upgrading the catcher while filling other positions internally. After 97 losses, San Francisco needs improvements that reinforce one another.

This scenario would require a substantial spending increase. As the Giants’ payroll analysis explained, their estimated room below the 2026 luxury-tax threshold does not establish an offseason budget. Ownership would need to authorize the entire plan, including arbitration raises and additional depth.

These are recommendations, not reports of negotiations. The six moves depend on competitive offers, medical evaluations, and players choosing San Francisco. Morejon and Jeffers could also carry qualifying-offer draft penalties, another cost to weigh before committing.

Build a Rotation and Bullpen That Work Together

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Move One: Sign Michael King

MLB.com reported Thursday that King opted out of his contract.

The right-hander posted a 3.21 ERA over 185 innings and 32 starts for the San Diego Padres in 2026. His workload rebounded from 15 starts the previous year, giving the Giants a productive starter whose recent record still requires careful evaluation.

King should receive the largest commitment in this scenario. Pairing him with Logan Webb and Landen Roupp would give the rotation a stronger foundation and reduce pressure on its remaining starters.

A successful pursuit would also preserve prospects for future needs because it would require no trade package.

Move Two: Add Nick Martinez as the Second Starter

Jon Heyman reported Friday that Martinez was declining his $20 million mutual option.

Martinez finished with a 3.10 ERA, 180 innings, and 26 walks for the Tampa Bay Rays. Those innings and his control would address a different need than simply adding another pitcher with an appealing ceiling.

At 36, he should be pursued on a shorter commitment than King. The option figure supplies contract context, not a current asking price.

Webb, King, Roupp and Martinez would provide four established rotation choices, with Adrian Houser another candidate if healthy. That depth could reduce the frequency with which the bullpen must cover an early exit.

Move Three: Make Adrian Morejon the Bullpen’s Biggest Addition

Morejon recorded a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts across 86 innings in 2026. He would give San Francisco a left-hander capable of handling its most important late-game assignments.

The Giants should use him against the most dangerous portion of an opposing lineup, whether that arrives in the eighth inning or ninth.

His October soreness involved his nonthrowing right shoulder, according to MLB.com. A satisfactory medical review would remain essential.

Morejon would require a significant investment, and the remaining bullpen budget should still cover a complementary right-hander. Stronger starting pitching would help the club manage those relievers’ workloads.

Give the Improved Pitching Staff a Better Supporting Cast

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Move Four: Sign Ryan Jeffers for Substantial Catching Work

Jeffers hit .256/.353/.461 with 14 home runs in 92 games for the Minnesota Twins. That production would add offense at a position where the Giants have substantial uncertainty.

Daniel Susac’s recovery from a fractured left kneecap makes relying entirely on internal catching options a considerable gamble. Jeffers would provide an established option while allowing Susac’s workload to follow his health and readiness.

San Francisco should evaluate Jeffers primarily as a catcher. His defense, projected workload and contract would need to justify that assignment, especially with limited room for another regular designated hitter.

Move Five: Preserve Regular Opportunities for Bryce Eldridge and Bo Davidson

When healthy, Eldridge should receive the primary first-base assignment, with Rafael Devers handling most DH work.

Eldridge hit .269/.364/.461 with 17 home runs in 107 games. His completed campaign supplied a stronger reason to invest in his development than to purchase another player who would compete for the same starts.

Davidson should receive an extended opportunity to win left field, an opening identified in the Giants’ projected 2027 lineup. He would still need to earn the job.

Those decisions would keep playing time available for young hitters while directing the largest additions toward pitching and catcher.

Move Six: Let Defense Help Decide Second Base

Marcelo Mayer and Casey Schmitt should receive a clear competition once healthy. If their offensive projections are similar, range, reliable execution and double-play work should decide the assignment.

The Giants’ second-base analysis outlined that standard. It would become especially useful with Martinez, who recorded 109 strikeouts in 180 innings and consequently needed considerable help converting contact into outs.

The eventual choice should reflect readiness and the complete infield arrangement, rather than a predetermined preference.

Together, the six moves would connect the roster’s improvements: King would strengthen the front of the rotation, Martinez would deepen it, Morejon would help protect leads and Jeffers would address catching. Internal position players would supply affordable upside and defensive support.

Four significant free-agent additions would make this an expensive winter. Ownership would need to fund supporting depth alongside them. With that commitment, the Giants could enter 2027 with fewer fragile assumptions and a much stronger foundation for contention.