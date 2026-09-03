'Batman & The Rookie' Take Over in Giants' Win Over Pirates

Lately, fans have been watching Rafael Devers a little more closely than usual. Sure, he's been on a hot streak at the plate, going yard in three consecutive games and passing the 30-homer plateau in the process.

But the way things have been going, they're probably checking to see if the San Francisco Giants star is sporting an Orange & Black cape, because he's been more like a superhero than just a mild-mannered slugger these days.

Devers crushed another drive against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, his 32nd blast of the season, to help power the Golden Gate Nine to a 5-4 win in extra innings.

In the same contest, his San Francisco sidekick, rookie star Bryce Eldridge, drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the 10th. It was the best of both worlds, with the established star and the future franchise centerpiece forming a dynamic duo in a Giants' victory. When the game was in peril, they showed up to the rescue.

It's been a terrific turnaround this season for Devers, who received a ton of criticism and even trade rumors regarding his numbers and attitude since arriving in the Bay Area midway through last season.

But he's quieted the critics.

After only hitting two home runs through his first 36 games this year, he could now challenge for 40 before the final credits roll on 2026.

Currently, the 29-year-old is hitting .254, with 32 homers, 83 RBI, 63 walks, and 82 runs scored. His homer total now places him fifth in the National League in that category. (Kyle Schwarber leads the NL with 40).

Focusing on the Future

Giants Bryce Eldridge (right) and Rafael Devers | Credit: Charles LeClaire | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like his fellow diamond do-gooder, Eldridge has had a bit of an up-and-down year, as well. But seems to be in the midst of a Superman-style comeback of his own now.

After getting early chatter regarding a possible Rookie of the Year run, he leveled off. However, his numbers in his initial outing in MLB have been promising.

The 21-year-old Bay Area building block has a .263 average, with 15 bombs and 45 ribbies. Not eye-popping totals... but not bad for a guy many didn't believe would arrive in the city of San Francisco until late in the season.

In many ways, it's the perfect powerful pairing for the Giants. Devers is the All-Star avenger, while Devers leads a whole group of teen titans that represent the 'Frisco franchise's youth movement. and while there isn't anything they can do about the 2026 season, what lies ahead for these two Orange-clad crusaders could be promising.

Devers has mostly manned first base, Eldridge's natural position. But the two are almost interchangeable, like Batman and Superman. Two left-handed bats that bring both fear and awe to opponents in 2027 and beyond.

If they conquer all their Kryptonite at the plate for a full season together?

They just might save the day in San Francisco.