The Biggest Thing Separating the Giants From MLB’s Remaining Contenders

October is showing the San Francisco Giants what their pitching staff lacks: the ability to finish hitters without handing out free baserunners. That gap runs through the rotation and bullpen, making it a central obstacle to returning to contention.

The Dodgers, Brewers, Rays and Guardians remain in the championship chase. On Monday, Milwaukee’s bullpen retired all 15 Dodgers batters it faced over five innings in NLCS Game 2. For San Francisco, that performance illustrates the value of pitchers who can shut down an inning before a rally develops.

The Giants’ Pitching Problem Starts Before Contact

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants recorded 1,204 strikeouts and issued 596 walks in 2026, producing a 2.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Every remaining contender finished substantially higher: Cleveland at 2.89, Milwaukee at 2.98, Los Angeles at 3.17, and Tampa Bay at 3.23.

That comparison measures something San Francisco needs to improve across its staff. Strikeouts reduce pressure on the defense. Walks add runners without requiring an opponent to earn a hit, and they create less room for mistakes against the next batter.

The Giants also moved in the wrong direction. Their 2025 staff recorded 1,358 strikeouts and 506 walks. In 2026, they finished with 154 fewer strikeouts and 90 more walks despite pitching nearly the same number of innings.

The effect extends beyond one difficult matchup. Extra pitches can shorten a starter’s outing, forcing manager Tony Vitello to find more relief innings. When runners accumulate, he has fewer comfortable situations to use developing pitchers or preserve his preferred relievers.

San Francisco’s offense and defense still need improvement, but this pitching deficit helps explain why the roster struggles to sustain success. The Giants’ rotation and bullpen needs should involve improving how pitchers win at-bats while filling innings.

Logan Webb Cannot Carry the Entire Fix

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Webb had 134 strikeouts to 41 walks in 2026, a 3.27 ratio that exceeded the team figures for all four remaining contenders. The Giants already have a starter capable of meeting that standard.

His season also showed the limits of relying on one pitcher. Webb finished with a 4.31 ERA, and a finger blister ended his season. A healthier, more consistent Webb would help in 2027, but the rest of the staff needs to improve with him.

Landen Roupp struck out 143 batters while walking 75 in 155 innings. Reducing those free baserunners should be a priority in his development. The Giants need him to provide more efficient outings as he establishes himself in the rotation.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey has already identified pitching as an offseason priority. His front office should evaluate additions based on their ability to both limit walks and finish hitters. A strikeout-heavy reliever can still create problems if poor control repeatedly puts the tying run aboard.

The answer requires external help and internal progress. Better execution from Roupp, more support around Webb and relievers with dependable control would give Vitello more ways to manage a game.

Closing that gap would help the Giants’ existing lineup play with more manageable deficits and fewer innings extended by walks. San Francisco’s 2027 pitching plan needs to make that improvement routine, from the opening starter through the final reliever.