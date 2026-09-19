Shutting Down Logan Webb Was Right Decision for San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants left Logan Webb's spot in the rotation open as long as they could. But in the end, it just wasn't worth it for one, or maybe two, more starts this season.

The Giants made the decision before Friday's game and announced they were moving Webb on the 15-day injured list with a right middle finger blister. San Francisco made their move retroactive to Tuesday, but it hardly matters. Even with that retroactive date Webb cannot return before the season finale on September 28. His season is done.

With that, Webb’s roller-coaster campaign is over. It's a season that will likely end his streak of four straight seasons finishing in the top 11 of National League Cy Young voting, including a second-place finish in 2023 and a fourth-place finish in 2025.

Wrapping Logan Webb’s 2026 Season

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Webb began the season with an opening-day start against the New York Yankees and struggled through allowing six earned runs in five innings and it set a tone through May, when he missed part of the month with right knee bursitis. In his first eight starts before the injury, he allowed at least three earned runs in six of those starts. He bookended that stretch by giving up six earned runs in the opener and the final game on May 5 against San Diego.

When he returned on May 29 against Colorado, he was at is most effective. He only went 4.1 innings against the Rockies, but he gave up just one run. In June he was named the National League pitcher of the month, after he went 3-1 with a 0.71 ERA in five starts, with 29 strikeouts and four walks in 38 innings.

He allowed just three earned runs, posted a WHIP of 0.61. Batters hit just .148 against him. He threw at least seven innings in each game and posted eight innings in three straight starts.

Things got rough in July. Around his appearance in the All-Star Game, he went 1-2 in July with a 6.59 ERA as he gave up three or more earned runs in four of his five starts. He sharpened back up in August as he went 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA in five starts. His only bat start came in Boston on Aug. 21 as he gave up six hits and five earned runs in 2.2 innings.

He slumped to the finish in September, thanks in part to the blister, as he went 0-1 with an 11.08 ERA. In one start against Pittsburgh on Sept. 1, he gave up nine earned runs in two innings. In his last start on Sept. 13, he gave up eight hits and six earned runs in five innings.

He finished 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA. It’s his first season with an under .500 record since 2023 when he went 11-13 and still finished fourth in Cy Young voting. That won’t the case this year.