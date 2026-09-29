Ranking the Giants' Biggest Offseason Needs for 2027

The San Francisco Giants finished 65-97 and fourth in the National League West, leaving President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey with more than one hole to fill. Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Casey Schmitt and Bryce Eldridge are expected back in 2027, but the club's deadline trades and injuries left much of the supporting cast unsettled.

This ranking weighs the number of dependable roles still open, the strength of San Francisco's internal options and the cost of waiting for an answer.

Pitching Has to Lead the Reset

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1: Starting rotation. After trading Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle, the Giants had only Logan Webb and Landen Roupp as established starters they could confidently project into next year's rotation. Webb's season ended with a blister, while Hayden Birdsong, Trevor McDonald, and Carson Whisenhunt are expected to miss much of 2027 following Tommy John surgery. Blade Tidwell's late-season elbow injury added another setback.

Anthony Molina made a case for a rotation job, and other young pitchers deserve a look. Posey still needs at least one proven starter and another credible source of innings. Prospects can compete for the remaining openings without being asked to carry the staff immediately.

No. 2: High-leverage bullpen help. San Francisco entered its final series with a 4.18 bullpen ERA and little certainty about who would protect late leads. The Giants reclaimed Camilo Doval in September, but his return created an arbitration decision rather than settling the closer role. Ryan Walker spent time at Triple-A after struggling, and Randy Rodríguez will be returning from Tommy John surgery.

Trent Harris gave the club a promising internal option. Even if Doval stays, the bullpen needs another dependable late-inning arm and enough depth to withstand injuries. That makes relief pitching a continuing priority whether Posey pursues a closer, setup help, or both.

Position Players and Roster Space Follow

San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Osleivis Basabe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 3: A reliable outfield combination. Jung Hoo Lee remains part of the plan, but Heliot Ramos was traded to the Yankees, and Harrison Bader's injuries interrupted his first Giants season. Drew Gilbert, Jonah Cox, and Bo Davidson offer possibilities, with Davidson reaching the Majors during the final week. Their presence gives San Francisco choices, though it does not yet give the club a settled everyday outfield.

A healthy, established outfielder who contributes at the plate and in the field would reduce the pressure on those young players. The Giants must also decide how much of their 2027 plan can reasonably depend on Bader's return.

No. 4: A second-base plan. Luis Arraez's departure opened the position, and Marcelo Mayer arrived at the deadline as a possible long-term answer. Injuries limited Mayer's first weeks with San Francisco; he initially appeared as a designated hitter after returning in September. Schmitt's versatility gives the Giants another option once he recovers from knee surgery.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (11) reacts after a wild throw. Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Posey does not necessarily need to buy a permanent starter. He does need to establish whether Mayer is ready for the job and find a dependable alternative if he is not.

No. 5: Room on the 40-man roster. Before adding anyone, San Francisco must account for players returning from the 60-day injured list. Giants On SI previously reported that the club faced 55 players under team control for 40 spots. Decisions on fringe players, injured veterans, and arbitration-eligible relievers will determine how much room Posey has for acquisitions and prospects.

The Giants have promising catching options in Daniel Susac, Jesús Rodríguez, and Drew Cavanaugh, so that position sits below the five needs above. The first test of this offseason is clearer: create roster space, then use it to bring in enough pitching and established outfield production to support the young core.