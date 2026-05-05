After a precision pitching performance, can Trevor McDonald stick with San Francisco?
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On a night where the excitement over Bryce Eldridge's 2026 debut dominated the pregame headlines, it was a last-second pitcher who stole the spotlight for San Francisco. While the Giants number-one prospect went 0 for 2 on the night, one of his call-up counterparts, righthanded pitcher Trevor McDonald, proved the team's instinct to improvise was correct.
McDonald pitched seven strong innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out eight in the Giants' 3-2 win over division rival San Diego on Monday. The win snapped the club's six-game losing streak, following back-to-back sweeps in road series vs. the Phillies and Marlins.
McDonald threw 60 strikes among his 81 pitches in one of the most efficient starts the club has seen all season. At the plate, Casey Schmitt hit a solo homer in the first, and Rafael Devers drove in two runs to fill out the San Francisco scoreboard. With the victory, the Giants improved to 14-21 and climbed out of last place in the National League West; they're now a half-game ahead of the Colorado Rockies.
Where does McDonald fit with the Giants?
Now? Following that outstanding outing, the biggest question in the aftermath of his audition is: Should Trevor McDonald be inserted into the team's starting rotation immediately? Because, in the grand scheme of things, the Giants need something - anything - to send a charge through this team. Perhaps they accidentally stumbled across at least one of those sparks on Monday night.
“Regardless of what the immediate future holds, I think in the distant future, the long term, obviously, he’s going to get the ball in his hand again in a vital situation,” Giants first-year manager Tony Vitello said, adding that all options were on the table for McDonald or any other pitcher on the staff. "If you’re not a starter, you could be that guy who closes for us."
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Ryan K Boman is a freelance writer and the author of the 2023 book, Pop Music & Peanut Butter: A Collection of Essays Looking at Life with Love & Laughter. His previous work has appeared at MSN, Heavy, the Miami Herald, Screen Rant, FanSided, and Yardbarker.Follow RyanKBoman