Diamondbacks Have Become Giants' Biggest Nightmare in 2026

The San Francisco Giants lost 8-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 30 at Chase Field. A lot went wrong in the loss, including some horrific starting pitching from Landen Roupp as well as some pretty pedestrian offense other than Luis Arraez's hot bat.

Despite all that disappointment, something even more ominous happened Tuesday night — the Giants have now lost eight in a row to the Diamondbacks. That's right. Eight losses in a row. Absolutely nothing has gone right for San Francisco when the team in the other dugout is the Diamondbacks.

For Arizona, this feat is a historic accomplishment. It's the most consecutive victories against an opponent to start a season in franchise history. Additionally, these wins over San Francisco are fueling the D-backs' potential march to the postseason. Arizona is 13-2 against the Giants and Rockies. Against everybody else, it's just 30-40. Talk about stacking wins against subpar competition.

The feeling is not so good on the other side of the aisle. San Francisco has to wonder what it can do to get over the bogeyman that is the players who reside at Chase Field. How in the world can one expect to have a successful season when one singular opponent just continues to smack you around night in and night out? It's a reasonable question, one that the Giants are seeing answered in real time: You can't.

The Giants Are in the Doghouse Against the D-backs

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let's go through some of these losses to the D-backs this season. (For a more in-depth analysis into why the Giants just can't seem to figure out Arizona, click here.)

The Giants and Diamondbacks first met on May 18 in Phoenix, with Arizona taking the series opener in a 12-2 rout. The next night featured the Giants blowing a 3-1 ninth-inning lead, with Ketel Marte blasting a three-run walk-off homer to left field to send the folks in orange and black back to their hotel sad. The Diamondbacks concluded the sweep the next day via a 6-3 triumph.

Just a week later, the D-backs arrived in San Francisco for a three-game set. Once again, nothing went right. Merrill Kelly outdueled Roupp to open the festivities. Then Eduardo Rodriguez, who's having a fantastic season, did the same against Tyler Mahle the next day. Finally, Mike Soroka got the best of Tony Vitello's squad. 6-2, 7-5 and 3-2. Those are the final scores of yet another sweep.

The next two defeats have come in just the past couple of days. San Francisco, looking to conclude June on the right foot following two series wins over the Athletics and Atlanta Braves, completely fell flat in the opener on June 29. Rodriguez was once again fantastic, and the D-backs won 5-4. Then there was the June 30 loss, an 8-2 drubbing that was another indication that perhaps the Giants should just pack it up and not even bother against Arizona anymore.

Unfortunately for the Giants, five more games between the two will be played this season. They can only hope that somehow, someway, a win comes at some point.