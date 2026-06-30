How Many San Francisco Giants Prospects Made MLB Pipeline's Latest Top 100?

The San Francisco Giants have been an interesting franchise in Major League Baseball since 2020, providing several highs and lows for baseball fans around the world. In 2026, Giants fans are experiencing more lows than highs.

But as the pendulum swings back and forth on success and failure, San Francisco has kept itself relevant each season, with many believing they had Wild Card hopes for 2026. Barring a miracle, the Giants are likely going to miss the 2026 playoffs, but that isn't the end-all, be-all for the franchise.

As the franchise looks to take another step in the right direction for the future, the MLB Draft will come into play in how the blueprint looks for future success. While not heavily talked about as a top-drafting team, the Giants have a few faces that fans should be excited for.

How Many Top 100 Prospects Does SF Have?

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey looks on. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

MLB Pipeline revealed its new Top 100 Prospects Rankings, featuring a handful of future stars and names to remember. For the Giants, they currently have three Top 100 prospects, with one just missing the Top 15.

16. Josuar Gonzalez

Young shortstop Josuar Gonzalez cracked the Top 100 prospect rankings at spot 16, just missing the Top 15 in a very impressive category. Signing with the Giants franchise in January of 2025, Gonzalez has looked like a promising hitter at the Rookie Ball level of his professional career.

The 18-year-old holds a .412 AVG for the ACL Giants and ranks as the franchise's best prospect in the making. His MLB ETA isn't until 2029, assuming all goes according to plan, but that gives San Francisco time to find a role for him at the big league level as he continues to develop.

36. Luis Hernández

Twenty spots behind Gonzalez is another shortstop in the Giants organization, Luis Hernández. According to MLB.com, the Giants landed the consensus best position player on the international market in consecutive years with both Gonzales and Hernandez, both now cracking the Top 100.

In rookie ball this season, the 17-year-old shortstop is hitting .292 at the plate with six home runs and 29 RBIs. If he continues to progress well, San Francisco might have one of the better left sides of the infield, assuming both Hernandez and Gonzalez make it to the big leagues.

53. Jhonny Level

Keeping with the theme of shortstop prospects, the third and final Giants prospect to crack the Top 100 is Jhonny Level, a former 2024 signee out of Venezuela. San Francisco needs the infield depth and they surely have it with how the Top 100 is laid out currently.

Level is currently playing at High-A and has found success in his 22 games there, collecting one home run and nine RBIs while hitting .306 at the plate.