Giants Make Major Lineup Change After Latest Roster Shakeup vs. Rockies

The San Francisco Giants are taking full advantage of looking at some young players. Down the stretch, there are some different faces taking the field, and in the series opener against the Colorado Rockies, the Giants are continuing that trend.

San Francisco will host the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, and outfielder Jonah Cox is at the top of the lineup. He will lead off and play center field. Cox was just recalled from Triple-A Sacramento as part of another series of roster moves for the team.

San Francisco also selected outfielder Turner Hill from Triple-A. Nate Furman and Grant McCray were optioned to Sacramento following Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros. Matt Chapman was moved from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list with his abdominal strain.

The most interesting move here is putting Cox right into the leadoff position.

Giants Hand Jonah Cox Big Opportunity

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jonah Cox Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn’t Cox's first time on the MLB field this year. He had previously appeared with the Giants during June and July before being optioned to Triple-A on August 4. Now he’s back. Manager Tony Vitello must have a lot of confidence in him because he sure didn’t ease him into the lineup - right to lead off.

Cox will be facing the Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland, who is trotting to the mound holding a 3-10 record with a 6.63 ERA and 96 strikeouts.

Rafael Devers is moving to No. 2 as the designated hitter and will be followed by Bryce Eldridge, who is playing first base. Victor Bericoto, who just returned from the injured list this week, is going to be the cleanup man.

Looking over the lineup, one has to recognize yet another injury issue for the Giants. Willy Adames is missing. He left Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros with back spasms. He was injured while attempting to turn a double play. While he was considered unlikely to play in the series opener, he is now on the injured list with a return date of TBD.

Christian Koss is taking over at shortstop and will bat ninth.

Giants Trying to Generate More Offense

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco could sure use a spark. Maybe that’s exactly what Vitello sees in Cox. His team struggled on Wednesday against Houston.

The Giants managed just five hits and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the 2-1 loss. Bericoto drove in the lone run, while Koss finished with two hits.

Friday’s game should be more favorable for San Francisco, facing Freeland and the Rockies, but there is still plenty of uncertainty with the Giants and now all the changes in the lineup. Mounting injuries and several trade deadline moves have given this team a new look.

Landen Roupp will be taking the duties for San Francisco. The right-hander enters the game at 7-11 with a 4.22 ERA and 123 strikeouts.

Giants Lineup vs Rockies

Jonah Cox, CF Rafael Devers, DH Bryce Eldridge, 1B Victor Bericoto, LF Jung Hoo Lee, RF Osleivis Basabe, 2B Buddy Kennedy, 3B Andrew Knizner, C Christian Koss, SS

First pitch will be at 7:15 PT.