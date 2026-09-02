Dusty Baker's Son Set To Join San Francisco Giants Organization

The San Francisco Giants seem to be in love with old, familiar names.

After acquiring family members of two of the franchise's brightest stars of the early part of the 200s, they are reaching back into their scrapbook again. The team is said to be finalizing a deal to sign outfielder and second baseman Darren Baker, the son of former Giants manager Dusty Baker, to a minor league contract.

The news was broken on Tuesday by Alex Pavlovic, who covers the Giants for NBC Sports Bay Area, who stated in an accompanying article that Darren had served as a bat boy for the team during his father's tenure.

He was originally drafted by the Washington Nationals but signed a minor league deal with the White Sox last offseason. He's set to join the San Francisco Giants' highest minor league affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, but has played just 11 games at the Triple-A level because of an injury.

The 27-year-old has been around pro baseball his entire life, and at his age, his days of being labeled a 'prospect' are just about over. So, it will be up to the second-generation star to prove whether or not he's MLB material, or merely another '4-A player' - too old to stay down on the farm, but not quite skilled enough for The Show.

Meanwhile, he will be helped along under the watchful eye of his Dad; Dusty is still working for the organization's president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, as a special adviser.

Another Giants Legacy Player

Giants prospect Kaeden Kent | | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We have already seen the Giants add the son of Hall of Famer Jeff Kent, Kaeden, and the nephew of Barry Bonds, Peyton, this season. Adding Baker's offspring seems like a 1990s reunion all over again. The elders, left fielder Bonds and second baseman Kent, formed one of the most dynamic diamond duos of the decade, spilling over to the new century, from 1997-2002.

They were managed by the well-traveled Baker, who spent 1993 through 2002 as the Bay Area bench boss. Baker's stint in San Fran would later lead to a long and illustrious career as a big-league skipper, managing the Chicago Cubs (2003-2006), Cincinnati Reds (2008-2013, Washington Nationals (2016-2017, and Houston Astros (2020-2022). While he was with the 'Stros, he led the team to the 2022 World Series championship.

Now, Baker's boy will attempt to be fabulous in 'Frisco, and carry on the tradition set by his Dad and the players who surrounded him. Who knows? Maybe someday soon, we will watch a Bonds, a Kent, AND a Baker all celebrating a title together on the Oracle Field turf.