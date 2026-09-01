With Father's Number Retired, What Will Kaeden Kent's Own Giants Legacy Be?

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants retired the No. 21 jersey of franchise icon and MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Kent, who famously feuded with teammate Barry Bonds while, at the same time, forming one of the most dangerous duos on the diamond with the megastar.

The volatile second baseman gained a reputation for hard play and fierce leadership.

Ironically, all these years later, Bonds was at the ceremony honoring his former clubhouse comrade, and all those old hard feelings seemed to be washed away. They are older, retired, and now committed to watching the next generation of baseball take shape.

Just like Bonds' nephew, Peyton, and Kent's son, Kaeden, both of whom are currently Orange & Black hopefuls. The youngsters will look to add to their family's legacy, while also forging one of their own. San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Posey, a former Giants player himself, has even stated that he finds it both interesting and humorous that he now has the next generation of those surnames in the fold.

The younger Kent began his career with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in the third round (103rd overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M University. As fate would have it, the Giants traded Heliot Ramos in a deal to acquire him and lefty pitching prospect Henry Lalane at the trade deadline.

At the time of the transaction, Kent was batting .302 with a .792 OPS, six homers, 43 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 76 games for High-A Hudson Valley. He projects to be in the running for the big leagues by 2028.

At the same time the elder Ken being honored by the team and the fans at Oracle Park, his offspring was getting used to his new surroundings in a big way.

Kent, 22, made his debut with the San Francisco organization in a big way, as he's showing immediate hitting prowess with two home runs as part of a four-hit night for the High-A Eugene Emeralds. Right off the bat, he's shown his enormous upside.

The Book on Kaeden Kent

Buster Posey addresses fans at Oracle Park | Credit: Neville E. Guard | USA TODAY Sports

Kent's game isn't perfect, but he certainly has enough skill to be a regular in The Show someday. His official MLB player analysis explains the attributes that should help get the second-generation star there, per his MLB.com scouting report.

"Kent's best attributes are his high baseball IQ, quality left-handed swing, and penchant for making line-drive contact," the scouting report states. "He tries to do too much at the plate at times and got too 'chase- and pull-happy' in High-A."

While he joined the ranks of professional baseball as a shortstop, it seems almost certain that Kent will play the hot corner, or possibly become a chip off the old block by moving to second base. With his bat and ability to drive in runs, he would be ultra dangerous at the keystone, much like his Dad was. Jeff hit 351 home runs as a second sacker — which is an MLB record for the position.