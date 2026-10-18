Four Giants Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

The San Francisco Giants have openings for young pitchers in 2027. Finding regular at-bats for their next wave of hitters will require more work.

Their offseason priorities include dependable innings, a stronger bullpen and a complementary offense. Prospects could help fill those needs, although President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey still needs established additions.

Four players stand out because their potential assignments connect to specific roster questions. One has already pitched in the Majors. The others could reach San Francisco during the season if their development and the depth chart cooperate.

Two Pitchers Could Earn Meaningful Innings

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Wilkinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Wilkinson: A fifth starter or multi-inning reliever

Wilkinson has the most immediate opportunity. He finished his first MLB stint with a 3.58 ERA across 27.2 innings, making six starts in eight appearances.

His 2027 rotation audition should continue in spring training. Logan Webb and Landen Roupp anchor the staff, but even outside additions would leave a need for competition and injury coverage.

The obstacle is sustaining his effectiveness. Wilkinson allowed five home runs and recorded 20 strikeouts during that brief stint. Limiting damaging contact will matter if he continues allowing hitters to put the ball in play frequently.

He could earn regular starts by handling longer outings consistently. If the rotation fills up, a multi-inning bullpen assignment would still give him meaningful work.

San Francisco Giants prospect Jackson Flora. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Flora: A potential second-half rotation addition

The fourth overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft has already reached Double-A Richmond. His accelerated development makes a 2027 debut plausible.

Flora’s obstacle is experience. His professional résumé covers just five innings, including postseason work. That leaves considerable distance between an impressive introduction and dependable MLB starts.

His route would involve succeeding against upper-level hitters while building a regular professional workload. If he maintains his stuff and command through longer starts, he could enter the rotation discussion this summer.

The Giants should acquire enough pitching to let that progression determine his arrival. Flora could strengthen the staff later without being responsible for rescuing it.

Two Hitters Need to Clear Crowded Depth Charts

San Francisco Giants third baseman Parks Harber. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parks Harber: Right-handed help in the corner outfield

Harber hit .271/.359/.456 with 18 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2026. His right-handed bat offers a possible complement to left-handed outfielders Jung Hoo Lee and Bo Davidson.

Third base provides little immediate opportunity with Matt Chapman established there. Harber’s work in the corner outfield therefore matters: becoming a dependable defender could create starts and bench opportunities.

He also needs to strengthen his offensive case at Sacramento. His .256/.348/.391 line there was less convincing than his overall production.

A productive spring and improved outfield defense could put him in contention for a platoon or reserve role. From there, sustained offense could earn a larger share of the lineup.

San Francisco Giants prospect infielder Gavin Kilen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gavin Kilen: A challenger at second base

Kilen hit .286/.348/.464 across High-A Eugene and Double-A Richmond in 2026, striking out 70 times in 492 plate appearances. That contact ability gives him a foundation for facing more advanced pitching.

Second base offers his clearest opening. Willy Adames remains the expected shortstop, while Marcelo Mayer and Casey Schmitt stand between Kilen and regular work at second.

Kilen must force that competition through upper-minor production and dependable defense. An injury or trade could accelerate his opportunity, but neither should be assumed.

He could become an important second-half option if the position remains unsettled. Until then, regular minor league starts would serve him better than an MLB bench assignment with few at-bats.