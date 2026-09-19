How Jackson Flora May Have Already Altered His Timeline to Join Giants

Major League teams like the San Francisco Giants take great care when deciding when to drop collegiate pitching prospects into their minor league system.

Part of the reason is workload. While most prep pitchers have wrapped up their seasons by May, many college pitchers pitch into June, especially those that make the NCAA Tournament. With the MLB draft in July, many teams make a value decision about whether it's worth it to have a pitcher go straight from college to the pros or have them wait until the following spring to begin their careers.

The Giants decided to give first-round pick Jackson Flora a go in a limited audition in September. But even in that limited action, Flora may have dramatically altered his timeline to reach the Majors.

Jackson Flora’s Big Splash

JACKSON. FLORA.



Three batters. Three strikeouts.



An untouchable start to Game 2! pic.twitter.com/QHaJeinIXj — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) September 18, 2026

The Giants had Flora pitch one inning with their Class A affiliate in San Jose on Sept. 4. The results were encouraging. He gave up a hit and a walk and struck out two while not allowing a run. That could have been the end of the season for him. But with Double-A Richmond in the playoffs, San Francisco decided to assign him there for the potential to pitch another inning or two.

Flora made the jump from Single-A ball to Double-A ball look easy. In two innings he struck out four, didn’t allow a hit or walk and hit 99 mph with his fastball even though the Flying Squirrels lost the game and were eliminated from the postseason.

That’s three innings of pro baseball and he already looks like he could start next season at Richmond or, perhaps with a big spring training, at Triple-A Sacramento. If he gets off to a hot start and there is a Major League season in 2027, it’s possible he could get a shot by September — but things would have to go exactly right.

San Francisco drafted Flora No. 4 overall out of UC Santa Barbara and paid him a bonus of $7.997 million knowing they were getting a polished college pitcher. While one doesn’t want to overreact to three innings, those innings line up with his body of work with the Gauchos.

He was brilliant last season for UCSB as he went 12-0 in 16 starts with a 1.06 ERA. He struck out 133 and walked 32 in 102 innings and was named the College Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher of the year.

Those 133 strikeouts were also a program record for a single season and at one time he didn’t allow a run for 38.1 innings, also a program record. He was named a consensus first-team all-American and the Big West Pitcher of the Year.

For his career he went 21-5 with a 2.49 ERA in 52 games (31 starts) with 259 strikeouts and 62 walks in 224 innings.