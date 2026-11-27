Jackson Flora was just starting his professional baseball career when the San Francisco Giants promoted him to Double-A to make a playoff start. In that game, Flora used 28 pitches to retire all six batters he faced from Erie, striking out four of them.

It is very easy to exaggerate two months of performance in September as a pitcher makes a first-round selection on the pitching staff. However, what really caught my eye was that Flora made his professional debut at the Single-A level in September, and within less than two weeks, he was pitching against Double-A batters in a playoff series.

Flora was raised in Pleasanton, CA, and could attend games at Oracle Park because he was a fan of the San Francisco Giants. The club selected him fourth overall in July following his 1.06 ERA, 133 strikeouts, and 102 innings pitched at UC Santa Barbara. Opposing batters were able to produce only a .155 batting average against him. This will be Flora's first full professional season, which should allow the Giants to assess whether most of his ability to create swings and misses will carry over to the next level of competition.

Watch What He Does With the Changeup

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora (2) pitches during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flora's fastball is typically thrown at 95-97 mph but can reach 100 mph. He also throws a hard slider and a slower sweeper. I would pay attention to Flora's changeup in Richmond. His changeup was the most effective pitch during his time playing college baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. It may be useful against a left-handed hitter who has already seen Flora's fastball twice and will expect it again. The type of at-bat that Flora did not have to experience during his first Double-A appearance.

A fifth inning in a start next summer may provide us with greater insight than the two innings he pitched against Erie. When a hitter fouls off two solid fastballs, what does Flora pitch? Can he use a change-up when he is behind in the count? He will need to get these types of outs before the Giants can rely on him as a full-time starter.

A Late-Season Debut Is Possible

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora (2) pitches during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MLB Pipeline projects Flora to make his major league debut in 2028, but NBC Sports Bay Area said he may debut in late 2027. He has to pitch well in Richmond and earn a promotion to Triple-A Sacramento; then San Francisco may have him make a couple of September starts.

This would be great for a team that had 97 losses last year to see Flora do well against other teams' major-league lineups; it will allow the front office to put together the 2028 rotation with some confidence. It will also be very exciting for anyone who makes the trip from Pleasanton to watch him start for the first time at Oracle Park.