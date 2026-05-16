The Giants' 2025 trade for Rafael Devers continues to look worse and worse

When the San Francisco Giants traded for Boston Red Sox' slugging infielder/DH Rafael Devers in mid-2025, it was because they thought they were a contender. While the move seemingly came with a high price tag then, the return on investment continues to dwindle even more for the Bay Area ballclub.

On June 15 of last year, the club pulled the trigger in a deal to acquire the now 29-year-old former All-Star in exchange for LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Jordan Hicks, OF prospect James Tibbs III, and RHP Jose Bello. But the transaction wasn't just about trading talent; The trade allowed Boston to shed over $245 million in salary, which San Francisco picked up as part of the package.

Rafael Devers bat speed by season:



2023: 73.4 mph

2024: 72.5 mph

2025: 71.6 mph

2026: 71.2 mph



The Giants still owe him another $226 million through 2033. pic.twitter.com/OULeMg96EG — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) May 1, 2026

Based on post-trade performance in 2025, the Crimson Hose are generally seen as early winners, mostly for maximizing their flexibility, though Devers was still considered to be a cornerstone, a cleanup hitter who was perfectly suited for San Francisco. The plan didn't work; the Giants, who were 41-31 and just two games behind the Dodgers at the time, fell short of the playoffs. Instead, they fell to 81-81 and watched their rivals celebrate a second straight Series title.

Unfortunately for the Golden Gate Nine, Devers has languished since landing on the left coast, ranking as one of the worst run-producers in all of Major League Baseball in 2026. He also turns 30 in October, an age at which many athletes' physical decline begins to sharpen.

Can Devers snap out of this slide?

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) reacts after a walk in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At times, there have been flashes of Rafael Devers' old swing, most notably during a recent stretch where it appeared the start of the season was merely a mirage. However, he's come back down to Earth since, failing to blast off like the Giants and their fans might have hoped. He's currently hitting .247 with five home runs, 18 RBI, and just a .686 OPS.

Rafael Devers in his last 7 games:



💥.348 AVG

💥2 HR

💥4 RBI

💥1.147 OPS



Can Rafi help turn the season around? pic.twitter.com/VWqkW3F6lM — SleeperSFGiants (@SleeperSFGiants) May 11, 2026

As the calendar gets closer to June, Devers could very well be on his way to his worst season as a big leaguer yet. There have already been trade rumors, most notably surrounding the Atlanta Braves, but the Giants will no doubt be forced to eat a big chunk of his remaining. Which means: Either the veteran has to get back to form soon, or the Giants are left in a no-win scenario for now and (possibly) for years to come.