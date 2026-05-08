The Giants are heavily influenced by their manager's Tennessee Volunteers tenure

It may not be shaping up to be a great first year for the new skipper in San Francisco, but help in the form of some familar faces may be on the way.

In inital season at the head of the Giants' bench, Tony Vitello has been trying to right the ship out by the Bay, with his team currently playing way below expectations. Many knew this would be somewhat of a retooling for the team, but no one could have seen a 14-23 start. They currently sit in last place in the National West Division and are already nine games behind the Dodgers before the middle of May. At this rate, they will be buried in the standings by the All-Star break.

What makes matters worse? The Giants are going to spend over $200 million on payroll this year, notably on high-priced, under-performing veterans like first baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames, and third baseman Mike Chapman. The supposed foundations of the lineup have floundered, while the rest of the team has struggled to make up for the loss of their numbers.

However, Vitello can only look to his past as he tries to lead the Giants into the future. Faced with quite a battle, he has elected to align himself with some established allies for the ride ahead.

The Tennessee Calvalry is on its way

Tennessee's Gavin Kilen (6) fails to catch a ball during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of early 2026, there are now four prominent former Tennessee Volunteers who previously played for Vitello in the San Francisco Giants organization, including infielder Gavin Kilen, shortstop Maui Ahuna, outfielder Drew Gilbert, and pitcher Blade Tidwell. These players were acquired through drafts and trades following Vitello's hiring as manager.

That makes a lot of sense for both the manager and the organization. The Giants really took a chance on the young college coach, who made an unprecednted leap from major college sports to lead a Major League squad - with no prior pro experience. So far, it looks like a failed experiment, but we'll never know until it officially become 'Tony Vitello's Team'.

So it's only reasonable to give him some comfort creatures in the form of players he already knows and feels comortable with. San Francisco has put their leader in a tough spot right out of the gate, but in a season or two, some of his guys willl be right there by his saide. That's when we will see his signature on this franchise... and will likely be signed in Vols Orange.