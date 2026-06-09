Giants Blow Golden Opportunity in Series-Opening Loss to Nationals

Up 3-1 in the top of the ninth, the San Francisco Giants appeared to be well on their way toward picking up a series-opening victory over the visiting Washington Nationals. So far, the game had been an absolute treat for the Giants. Logan Webb delivered a dazzling eight-inning masterpiece that saw him allow just one run while striking out seven. Jung Hoo Lee had collected four hits, continuing his stretch of hot play. All the team had to do to cash in on all that wonder was record three outs.

Oh, how simple that sounds in hindsight.

the lead will always reveal itself to us pic.twitter.com/DoMMh8cY2R — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 9, 2026

Instead of sending Webb out for the ninth to shut the door, manager Tony Vitello elected to pitch Keaton Winn. It was not a good decision.

Three Nationals came around to score in the frame, giving them a lead that the Giants wouldn't be able to overcome in the bottom half. It was an extraordinary display of just how poor San Francisco's bullpen has been all season — the Giants rank toward the bottom of the league in bullpen ERA and have blown eight saves — that encapsulates everything that's gone wrong at Oracle Park in 2026.

Another Missed Opportunity at the Plate

But it wasn't just the bullpen that screwed things up — the offense is to blame, too.

Sure, the Giants collected 13 hits on the evening, but they repeatedly failed to drive those runners home. San Francisco left 12 men on base and went just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position, yet another reminder of just how anemic the Giants have been when it comes to cashing in on splendid opportunities.

Bullpen Meltdown Spoils Webb's Dominant Outing

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (left) takes the ball from Keaton Winn during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Many fans will still point toward Vitello's decision to pull Webb and insert Winn as the reason the Giants lost. Webb had obviously been sizzling throughout the contest, but was at 99 pitches. Add in a lengthy bottom of the eighth that saw the Giants add two runs, and Vitello elected to play it safe and go to a reliever. Little did he know that the "playing it safe" option was probably Webb all along.

Regardless of how one feels about why the Giants lost the series opener to the Nationals, one thing is clear: This team is allergic to taking advantage of the situation in front of it. Fresh off a series win over the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco could've entered this six-game homestand with some major energy with a victory.

Yes, the record still wouldn't have been pretty, but momentum would've been on the club's side. Now that's all gone, thanks to some dodgy decision-making by Vitello and an offense that can't seem to get the big hit.