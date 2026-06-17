Giants-Braves Game Suspended by Rain, Rescheduled as Part of Doubleheader

The San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves are going to play two on Wednesday. Well, close to two.

The Giants and the Braves saw their game on Tuesday suspended by rain after torrential rain delayed their game by more than an hour at Truist Park.

The game will restart at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Wednesday in the bottom of the second inning when the game stopped. The Braves had not started their half of the inning when the game was stopped.

The second game of the day will be the originally scheduled contest at 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT.

Giants-Braves Suspended by Rain

Bryce Eldridge’s walk makes it nine RBI in his last seven games 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/eT1gubQl5Z — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 17, 2026

The Giants led the game, 3-2, when the game was stopped. Jung Hoo Lee gave San Franicsco a 1-0 lead in the first when he hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Luis Arraez. Willy Adames struck out to end the inning, stranding a runner.

Atlanta took the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Drake Baldwin led off with a solo home run that went 473 feet. Then, Mauricio Dubon singled home Michael Harris II to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

The Giants regained the lead in the second inning. Casey Schmitt led off the inning with a single to center field. Drew Gilbert drew a walk before Daniel Susac struck out. Luis Arraez singled and moved Schmitt to third and Gilbert to second to load the bases for Bryce Eldridge.

Eldridge drew a walk to score Schmitt and keep the bases loaded. Then, Matt Chapman hit a sacrifice fly that scored Gilbert from third base to give San Francisco the lead. Rafael Devers grounded out to end the inning.

The suspension means that both the Giants and the Braves likely to go to their bullpens for the first game. San Francisco starter Adrian Houser only got through one inning, giving up all three Braves hits and two runs. Houser threw 29 pitches. Grant Holmes started for the Braves and got through two innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs as he threw 55 pitches.

San Francisco has its starting pitcher set for Wednesday evening's game. Left-hander Robbie Ray is set to start against Atlanta's JR Ritchie. Landen Roupp is set to start in Thursday's finale against the Braves' Martin Perez.

From Atlanta, the Giants move on to Miami to start a three-game series on Friday against the Marlins. The pitching probables have not been set for either team.